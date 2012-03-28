WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Supreme Court
struggled on Wednesday over what to do about President Barack
Obama's entire healthcare overhaul should the nine justices
decide to strike down as unconstitutional the insurance
requirement underpinning the law.
At the end of a 90-minute session, no clear consensus
emerged for the fate of the entire law should the justices
decide to void its key provision - the mandate that most
Americans obtain medical insurance by 2014 or face a penalty.
The court - in the third and final day of historic arguments
in the case - is expected issue a ruling by late June.
The four liberal justices were skeptical about tossing out
the sweeping law that has hundreds of other provisions aimed at
stemming soaring healthcare costs and expanding coverage - some
of which are already in effect.
Chief Justice John Roberts, leader of the conservative
five-member wing of the court, questioned how they could discern
the intent of Congress when it dually titled the law "Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act."
And one of the other conservatives on the court, Justice
Antonin Scalia, made clear that he believed if the justices
strike down the individual mandate, the entire law must go. "My
approach would be if you take the heart out of the statute, the
statute is gone."
Justice Anthony Kennedy, considered the swing vote on the
court, voiced concern about the cost risks to insurance
companies if the mandate - which would bring millions of healthy
young people into the healthcare system and spread out costs -
is invalidated alone.
(Reporting By James Vicini and Joan Biskupic; Editing by Howard
Goller and Will Dunham)