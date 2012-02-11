By James Vicini
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Administration
attorneys defended on Friday the part of President Barack
Obama's healthcare law that expands the Medicaid program for the
poor and disabled and said Congress has the power to set the
terms under which it will disburse funds to the states.
In a written brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, the
attorneys disagreed with the argument by 26 states that have
challenged the law that the Medicaid expansion was unprecedented
and will impose a significant, onerous financial burden on the
states.
The states had said that by threatening a loss of federal
funds, Congress unconstitutionally coerced them into expanding
their Medicaid programs. The states said they have no real
alternative but to keep participating in Medicaid.
But administration attorneys disagreed and defended the
provision that extends eligibility for Medicaid to certain
individuals with income up to 133 percent of the federal poverty
level, beginning in 2014.
Previously, states did not have to observe a baseline income
level for eligibility. The expansion could assure coverage for
an estimated 17 million uninsured Americans by 2021.
The administration attorneys said the federal government
will bear nearly the entire cost of medical assistance for
individuals made newly eligible under the law.
From 2014 through 2016, the federal government will pay 100
percent of the costs associated with the expanded eligibility,
but that gradually decreases. In 2020 and later years, the
federal government will pay 90 percent of the costs.
The attorneys said the states are free to turn down federal
Medicaid funds if they view the program conditions as too
burdensome or contrary to their interests.
"It is well settled that Congress's spending power includes
the power to fix the terms on which it will disburse funds to
the states," Solicitor General Donald Verrilli wrote. "Congress
has broad authority to attach conditions to federal spending in
order to further policy objectives."
A federal judge and a U.S. appeals court ruled against the
states. The administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the
appeals court's ruling.
The Supreme Court has scheduled three days of oral arguments
in the legal battle over the healthcare law for March 26-28,
with an election-year ruling expected by the end of June.
The Supreme Court cases are National Federation of
Independent Business v. Sebelius, No. 11-393; U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services v. Florida, No. 11-398; and Florida v.
Department of Health and Human Services, No. 11-400.