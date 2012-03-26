By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Supreme Court will hear
arguments next Monday to Wednesday over the fate of President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, a battle with legal, political
and financial implications for the U.S. healthcare system's
biggest overhaul in nearly 50 years.
The heart of the arguments will turn on whether Congress
exceeded its powers in requiring that Americans obtain insurance
by 2014 or pay a penalty, the centerpiece provision in the law
revamping the healthcare market, which accounts for nearly 18
percent of the nation's economy.
Here is a chronology of the key events in the legal battle
over the law that seeks to provide health insurance to more than
30 million previously uninsured Americans:
* March 23, 2010: Obama signed into law the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, which Congress approved
after a long, bruising political fight. The law, which comes to
some 2,700 pages, imposed new obligations on individuals,
insurers, employers and states in restructuring the nation's
$2.6 trillion healthcare system. The law, which seeks to obtain
near-universal coverage and slow down soaring healthcare costs,
has become Obama's signature and most controversial domestic
policy accomplishment. It has been fiercely opposed by most
Republicans. At the White House signing ceremony, Obama said the
law embodied "the core principle that everybody should have some
basic security when it comes to their health care."
* March 23, 2010: Immediately after Obama signed the law, a
group of 13 states led by Florida sued to challenge the law's
constitutionality, one of a number of lawsuits brought by
various parties around the country. The lawsuit, filed in
federal court in Florida, was later joined by 13 more states,
for a total of 26 of the country's 50 states, and by the
National Federation of Independent Business, which represents
small businesses across the country. The states argued the
requirement that Americans buy health insurance, a provision
known as the individual mandate, exceeded the powers of Congress
under the U.S. Constitution to regulate interstate commerce. The
states argued the mandate could not be severed or separated from
the rest of the law and they also objected to other provisions,
saying Congress improperly coerced the states to expand the
Medicaid healthcare program for the poor. The state of Virginia
filed its own lawsuit on behalf of its citizens.
* Jan. 31, 2011: U.S. District Judge Roger Vinson in Florida
ruled for the states and struck down the law as
unconstitutional. "Because the individual mandate is
unconstitutional and not severable, the entire act must be
declared void," he said in his opinion, dealing the Obama
administration a major setback. "Regardless of how laudable its
attempts may have been to accomplish these goals in passing the
act, Congress must operate within the bounds established by the
Constitution," wrote Vinson, appointed to the bench by
Republican President Ronald Reagan. The Obama administration
vowed to appeal to a U.S. appeals court and said it believed the
law ultimately would be upheld.
* Aug. 12, 2011: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th
Circuit, based in Atlanta, ruled by a 2-1 vote that it was
unconstitutional to require Americans to buy insurance, siding
with the 26 states that challenged the law. It rejected the
administration's arguments that Congress could adopt the
individual mandate under its powers under the Constitution to
regulate interstate commerce or to tax. "This economic
mandate represents a wholly novel and potentially unbounded
assertion of congressional authority: the ability to compel
Americans to purchase an expensive health insurance product they
have elected not to buy and make them repurchase that insurance
product every month for their entire lives," the majority said
in the opinion. The appeals court refused to strike down the
rest of the law and it rejected the challenge by the states to
the Medicaid provision.
* Sept. 28, 2011: The Obama administration, the 26 states
and the group representing small independent businesses filed
separate appeals with the U.S. Supreme Court. Government
attorneys urged the high court to uphold the mandate as
constitutional. They argued that Congress had adopted the law to
address a crisis in the nation's healthcare market, with
millions of uninsured people shifting billions of dollars in
costs to others. The states and the National Federation of
Independent Business in their appeals argued that the mandate
was unconstitutional and that the entire law must fall. The
states also argued that Congress acted unconstitutionally by
forcing them to expand their Medicaid programs or risk losing
federal funding.
* Nov. 14, 2011: The Supreme Court announced it would hear
the appeals, setting up an expected ruling by the end of June
2012. That would be in the heat of the campaign for the U.S.
presidency, which culminates on Nov. 6, 2012. The court could
leave in place the entire law, it could strike down the
individual insurance mandate or other provisions, it could
invalidate the entire law or it could put off a ruling on the
mandate until after it takes effect in 2014. A ruling striking
down the law would be a huge political and legal defeat for
Obama before an election when he will be seeking a second
four-year term. A ruling upholding the law would be vindication,
but might make healthcare an even bigger political issue for the
Republican presidential candidates, all of whom oppose it and
want to repeal it.
* March 26-28: The Supreme Court has scheduled six hours of
oral arguments over three days on the healthcare law, the most
time devoted to a single issue in more than 44 years. The last
longer argument took place in 1967, when the justices heard
eight hours in a case about federal government regulation of
natural gas producers and prices, according to records by the
Oyez Project at ITT Chicago-Kent College of Law. The main
attorneys arguing will be Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, a
former White House lawyer who will defend the law; Paul Clement,
solicitor general under President George W. Bush, who will be
representing the 26 states; and Michael Carvin, a Justice
Department official in the Reagan administration, arguing for
the small business trade group.
The Supreme Court cases are National Federation of
Independent Business v. Sebelius, No. 11-393; U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services v. Florida, No. 11-398; and Florida v.
Department of Health and Human Services, No. 11-400.
