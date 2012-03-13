By Joan Biskupic
| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 A little over a year
ago, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was on a mission. Along
with a group of like-minded officials from other states, she was
determined to be the first to test President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law at the U.S. Supreme Court. And she wanted
to find the right lawyer to do it.
On Feb. 16, 2011, two weeks after Bondi and the other state
attorneys had scored a victory in a Florida trial court, she and
two top assistants boarded a 6:25 a.m. flight from Tallahassee
to Washington, D.C., for what attorneys call a "beauty contest."
The officials had set up a series of interviews with lawyers
who wanted to be hired to take the case to the federal
appeals-court level and beyond. Seeking someone with deep
experience before the U.S. Supreme Court, Bondi and her
colleagues had worked their contacts in Washington.
The Florida team had a sense of urgency. Similar cases were
moving fast. The state of Virginia, which had filed its own
challenge, was trying to leap over the appeals-court stage. In
addition, the National Federation of Independent Business, an
influential trade association that had initially joined
Florida's effort, had just hired its own lawyer and was ready to
split off.
Bondi had borrowed a conference room at a Washington law
office where her brother was a partner , and her team
heard pitches from three law firms winnowed down from a lengthy
list.
In the end, Paul Clement, a partner at the law firm King and
Spalding LLP who had been a U.S. solicitor general
under President George W. Bush , prevailed with
arguments Bondi and her associates later described as
"passionate," a manner they called "humble," and an eventual
price tag that was especially attractive.
The choice of Clement on that cold day 13 months ago was one
of several critical moments that defined the arc of the dispute
the justices will hear over an extraordinary three days of
arguments on March 26-28.
Clement - 45 years old and often regarded as the leading
Supreme Court advocate of his generation - agreed to charge a
$250,000 flat rate. That figure, recorded in state documents,
was a small fraction of what other lawyers had suggested they
would bill, according to state officials involved in the case.
"I thought the advocacy could make a difference," Clement
said in an interview last week , not long after
completing his 57th argument before the Supreme Court. Of the
overarching legal question in the healthcare care, a test of
power between Washington and the states, he added, "I was really
interested in that."
HIGH HURDLES
The case challenges the Affordable Care Act, at the core of
which is a requirement that most people in the United States
purchase health insurance by 2014. The Democratic-sponsored
legislation opened up deep partisan divisions that continue to
rend the country. Congressional Republicans argue that the law
should be repealed, and all major Republican presidential
candidates have opposed it.
As a purely legal matter, however, any challenges to the
Affordable Care Act faced high hurdles. Past Supreme Court cases
give Congress broad authority to regulate interstate activities
affecting commerce, such as insurance.
Defending the law, the Obama administration has argued that
even opting not to buy health insurance affects commerce because
uninsured people inevitably require healthcare and raise the
cost for everyone. That argument has largely prevailed in the
lower courts, and the administration has hewed to it.
In contrast, as the challengers developed their
strategy, they have reworked and broadened their case. They
pivoted to sweeping arguments they believed highlighted the
administration's vulnerability: If government could force people
to buy health insurance, what couldn't government force people
to buy? What was the limit?
As a result, the litigation has had its own distinctive
trajectory, rising from what once was regarded among many law
professors as an "implausible" and "frivolous" case to one
scheduled for a modern-record six hours of oral
argument at the U.S. Supreme Court.
ORIGINS OF AN ARGUMENT
In late summer 2009, as the Affordable Care Act was inching
closer to passage, a few Washington lawyers began to question
the constitutionality of the provision requiring most people to
buy insurance, the so-called individual mandate.
Washington attorneys David Rivkin and Lee Casey - who
previously worked in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush
administrations - together penned opinion pieces in the
Washington Post and Wall Street Journal decrying the individual
mandate. In December, Georgetown University law professor Randy
Barnett entered the debate with a scholarly essay for the
conservative Heritage Foundation. Along with two co-authors,
Barnett asserted that the individual mandate does not affect
interstate commerce because it "regulates no action."
While the academic debate simmered, some state attorneys
general began getting ready to challenge the individual mandate.
They seized on ideas such as Barnett's, claiming that Congress
lacks the power to regulate a decision not to buy insurance.
SUITS FROM DAY ONE
On the day Obama signed the legislation, March 23, 2010, the
lawsuits hit. Florida's was initially joined by 12 other states
and the National Federation of Independent Business, which
together were represented by state attorneys, along
with Rivkin and Casey. Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli,
who like Bondi is a Republican, filed separately, as did Liberty
University in Virginia and the Thomas More Law Center in
Michigan.
As the suits proliferated, many professors, including
conservatives, declared the challenges meritless. Charles Fried,
a U.S. solicitor general under Reagan and now a Harvard law
professor, told Greta Van Susteren of Fox News that he was so
confident the individual mandate was valid that he would eat his
hat - "bought in Australia ... made of kangaroo skin" - if the
law was struck down.
Indeed, the Obama administration prevailed in the first
cases to be decided. Two Democratically appointed U.S. District
Court judges - ruling in the Liberty University and Thomas More
Law Center suits - rejected their claim that Congress had
exceeded its power.
But then, on Dec. 13, 2010, in the state of Virginia's case,
U.S. District Court Judge Henry Hudson gave the challengers
their first big win. Hudson, a Republican appointee, agreed with
the challengers that a decision to forgo insurance was
"inaction" beyond Congress' power to regulate commerce.
Three days later, it was time for Florida and its partner
states - together totaling 26 - to have their case
heard. The night before arguments in Pensacola, as lawyers
gathered in a hotel bar, Georgetown professor Barnett met Karen
Harned, director of the National Federation of Independent
Business's legal center. They began a series of conversations
about what to do after the district court judge ruled. Also
looking ahead were the state attorneys general. Even if they won
at the trial court, the case would surely be appealed
to the next level.
On Jan. 31, 2011, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson, a
Republican appointee, delivered a second win for the
challengers. In a statement that would become an important theme
for them in the months to come, Vinson declared: "Never before
has Congress required that everyone buy a product from a private
company (essentially for life) just for being alive and residing
in the United States."
A CONFERENCE CALL
When Bondi and her associates flew to Washington, they were
excited about the Vinson decision. And after the interviews at
her brother's law firm, they were confident they had found the
right lawyer to counter the government's appeal. They gathered
their notes, returned to Tallahassee, and on a conference call
they and their partner states unanimously agreed on Clement.
"He shared our passion, and he was confident we could win,"
Bondi said in an interview. Clement's contract split his
$250,000 fee among the 26 states on the case, with five that had
taken the lead - Florida, Colorado, Nebraska, South Carolina and
Texas - agreeing to contribute $20,000 apiece. Others paid half
that, or a quarter, and a few paid nothing because of legal or
budgetary constraints.
At the time he was hired, Clement was representing the NFL
in a labor dispute and had just agreed to represent the
Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives in its defense of
the U.S. law prohibiting recognition of gay marriages. Over the
next couple of months, Clement would undertake more
Republican-backed causes, including Arizona in defense of its
tough immigration law.
Within weeks of Clement's hiring, there was a potential
bump. In an episode that drew national headlines, Clement
resigned from King and Spalding when the firm said it
had not fully vetted the decision to take the Defense of
Marriage Act case. Clement immediately joined the small
Washington firm of Bancroft PLLC.
Bondi said Clement called as the story was breaking and
reassured officials that the states' case was on track.
When Clement submitted his brief on behalf of
Florida and its partner states to the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the 11th Circuit in Atlanta on May 4, it reflected his view that
the challengers would be better off shifting away from the
intricacies of past commerce-power rulings and arguing more
robustly that the government's stance lacked any limits.
Stepping to the lectern on June 8, Clement cut directly to
that argument: The case, he said, "boils down to the question of
whether or not the federal government can compel an individual
to engage in commerce ..." Clement insisted no past case could
fully guide courts because "for 220 years Congress never saw fit
to use this particular power."
Next, the lawyer hired by the National Federation of
Independent Business, Michael Carvin, argued for that
group. He stressed that the government was trying to "conscript"
people into the insurance market.
Defending the individual mandate, Justice Department lawyer
Neal Katyal told the three-judge panel that the healthcare law
was not novel, and that it flowed from traditional commerce
power. "Congress was building on an existing apparatus," he
said.
GOVERNMENT VICTORIES
Before the 11th Circuit ruled in the Florida case, the Obama
administration won a major victory at the Cincinnati-based U.S.
Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, in the Thomas More Law
Center's case. In a 2-1 decision in June, the court endorsed
congressional authority to require most people to buy health
insurance.
It was the first decision by an appeals court in
the litigation - and, significantly, the first time a
Republican-appointed judge had voted for the administration.
Jeffrey Sutton, a former Ohio solicitor general held in high
regard by conservatives, wrote that Congress could require
people to pay for healthcare now so that money would be
available when needed later.
Two other appellate courts went the Obama
administration's way, too. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit, in another decision written by a
Republican appointee, upheld the individual mandate. The
Richmond-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit also
rejected a challenge to the individual mandate, yet for
procedural reasons rather than on the merits.
CLEMENT SCORES A WIN
But, in August, the Florida group scored a win at the 11th
Circuit. By a 2-1 vote, the court agreed with
Clement's argument that the rationale for the
healthcare law could lead to limitless government power. The
individual mandate, the court ruled, "represents a wholly novel
and potentially unbounded assertion of congressional authority:
the ability to compel Americans to purchase an expensive health
insurance product they have elected not to buy."
In November came more good news for the states: The Supreme
Court agreed to take up the case that the Florida group had
started. The case, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
v. Florida, will be heard with two related cases. Together they
cover the dispute over the individual mandate and other aspects
of the controversial law, such as its expansion of the joint
federal-state Medicaid program for the poor.
Countering Clement on the individual-mandate issue will be
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, now the government's top
lawyer before the court. Verrilli, 54, will be arguing the
healthcare case for the first time, and he has not spoken
publicly about it. But his brief for this final test of the
challengers' strategy suggests he will try to shift
the justices away from Clement's framing.
Verrilli writes that Congress was not entering uncharted
territory when it enacted the healthcare law, but rather was
addressing "economic effects that already exist ... because the
uninsured as a class routinely consume healthcare they cannot
afford."
Last week, soon after wrapping up his latest appearance
before the high court - an Indianapolis tax dispute - Clement
said he plans to make the same argument to the Supreme Court in
the healthcare case that he successfully used before the 11th
Circuit: The government's rationale for the healthcare law has
no limits.
"The states were well served to think about how this case
was going to look to the Supreme Court even while they were at
the 11th Circuit," he said. "There is an art to framing a case
for the Supreme Court."
(Editing by Amy Stevens, Howard Goller and Eric Beech)