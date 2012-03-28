* Asks if law can survive without insurance mandate?
* Justices to end three days of historic arguments
* Will also take up Medicaid expansion for the poor
By James Vicini and Joan Biskupic
WASHINGTON, March 28 The fate of President
Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul will be on the line on
Wednesday when the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether the
entire law must fall without its centerpiece insurance mandate.
Completing three days of historic arguments, the nine
justices will hear arguments on whether the rest of the law,
Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, can survive should
the court decide Congress exceeded its powers by requiring all
Americans buy insurance by 2014.
The Obama administration faced skeptical questioning on
Tuesday from the court's five-member conservative majority on
the insurance requirement. But it was unclear whether it would
strike it down or let it stand.
A ruling on the mandate that most people obtain health
insurance or face a penalty appeared likely to come down to
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, two
conservatives who pummeled the administration's lawyer with
questions.
If even one of the five conservative Republican appointees
joins the four liberal Democratic appointees on the court, the
law would be upheld. If the five conservatives remain unified,
the law would fall. A ruling is expected by late June.
The justices on will also look at whether Congress had the
power under the U.S. Constitution to require that the states
dramatically expand the Medicaid healthcare program for the
poor, providing coverage for an estimated 17 million Americans.
FINANCIAL STAKES
The stakes could not be higher, financially, legally and
politically.
The law, which constitutes the U.S. healthcare system's
biggest overhaul in nearly 50 years, seeks to provide health
insurance to more than 30 million previously uninsured Americans
and to slow down soaring medical costs.
The law has wide ramifications for company costs and for the
health sector, affecting insurers, drugmakers, device companies
and hospitals.
The healthcare investment bank Leerink Swann said in a
research note that Wednesday's session was more important for
managed care stocks and whether the individual mandate -
requiring most people to buy coverage by 2014 or face a penalty
- can be separated from the rest of the law.
For hospital stocks, it said the loss of expanded coverage,
through the Medicaid program or through the individual mandate,
would he a negative development.
Annual U.S. healthcare spending totals $2.6 trillion, about
18 percent of the annual gross domestic product. That translates
to $8,402 per person every year.
For the Supreme Court, the Wednesday arguments will complete
a thorough legal and constitutional review of the law, the most
important piece of social legislation in decades. Each of the
three days of arguments, crowds of supporters and opponents have
gathered outside, chanting and carrying signs.
The challengers, 26 states and a small business trade group,
will be represented by Paul Clement, a former solicitor general
during George W. Bush's presidency.
Clement argued in written briefs that the insurance mandate
was at the heart of the law and so critical to its operation
that all of it must be invalidated if the requirement to buy
health insurance is stripped from it.
He also argued that the Medicaid expansion was
unconstitutional and the entire law should be declared invalid
on those grounds as well.
TOP LAWYERS
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, the Obama
administration's top courtroom lawyer, will also argue on
Wednesday. He has defended the Medicaid expansion on the grounds
Congress clearly has the power to set the terms under which the
federal government disburses funds to the states.
Also arguing on Wednesday will be Deputy Solicitor General
Edwin Kneedler, advocating the administration's position that if
the insurance mandate is struck down, then only two other
provisions would have to fall.
Those provisions bar insurers from refusing coverage because
of a person's pre-existing medical condition and from charging
more due to a person's medical history.
The court has appointed an outside private lawyer, H. Bartow
Farr III, to argue that all other provisions can survive without
the insurance mandate. That was the ruling last year by a U.S.
court of appeals in Atlanta.
A Supreme Court decision striking down the law would be a
huge political and legal defeat for Obama ahead of the Nov. 6
election, when he seeks another four-year term.
A ruling upholding the law would be a major vindication for
Obama, but could make healthcare an even bigger issue in the
presidential and congressional elections. Republican
presidential candidates all oppose it and could fight even
harder to repeal if the court leaves in place the entire law.
The Supreme Court cases are National Federation of
Independent Business v. Sebelius, No. 11-393; U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services v. Florida, No. 11-398; and Florida v.
Department of Health and Human Services, No. 11-400.