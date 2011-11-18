* Two veteran attorneys brought in for March arguments
* To argue positions not adopted by the other parties
* Whether challenges to mandate have to wait past 2014
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday named an attorney to argue that challenges to President
Barack Obama's healthcare insurance requirements must wait
until after that part of the law has taken effect in 2014.
The high court also appointed a second attorney to argue
that all other parts of the law can stand if the centerpiece
provision - the requirement that all Americans buy insurance by
2014 or pay a penalty - is struck down.
The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would hear
arguments in March over Obama's sweeping healthcare overhaul
law, with a ruling likely by July in the election year on the
fate of his signature domestic achievement.
The court agreed to hear an Obama administration appeal
defending the law and urging it be upheld and two separate
appeals by 26 states and an independent business group
challenging the law and urging it be struck down.
The court brought in two veteran Washington, D.C.,
attorneys, H. Bartow Farr III and Robert Long, to argue
positions that none of the other parties were advocating.
Long, a partner at Covington & Burling, will argue that
lawsuits challenging the insurance purchase requirement, a
provision known as the individual mandate, are barred because
the penalty has yet to be imposed.
At issue is a federal law called the Anti-Injunction Act
and whether the challenges must wait until taxpayers actually
begin paying the penalty for not purchasing insurance.
That position was adopted by a U.S. appeals court in
Virginia and a dissenting U.S. appeals court judge in
Washington.
Farr, a partner at Farr & Taranto, will argue that if
government cannot require people to buy health insurance, all
other provisions of the law can go into effect.
The Obama administration argued that it would be wrong to
strike down all other provisions of the law, especially those
unrelated to the mandate, such as the requirement that insurers
provide coverage for young adults.
But it said two key provisions could not be separated from
the mandate and would have to fall if it were struck down.
The two provisions bar insurers from refusing to issue
coverage to a person because of a pre-existing medical
condition, and bar insurers from charging higher premiums based
on a person's medical history.
The states and the business group argued the rest of the
law cannot survive if the insurance mandate is struck down.
Other issues to be argued will be whether Congress exceeded
its powers in adopting the individual mandate and whether
Congress improperly coerced the states to expand the Medicaid
program that provides healthcare to the poor.
The Supreme Court cases are National Federation of
Independent Business v. Sebelius, No. 11-393; U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services v. Florida, No. 11-398; and
Florida v. Department of Health and Human Services, No.
11-400.
