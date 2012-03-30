* Private conferences held with only justices attending
* Confidentiality drilled into clerks "from day one"
* No leaks of Supreme Court rulings in recent decades
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Friday held closed-door deliberations on President Barack
Obama's healthcare overhaul law, likely casting preliminary
votes on how they will eventually rule on their highest-profile
case in years.
In an institution known for keeping its secrets, no leaks
are likely before formal opinions have been written and
announced from the bench. That is not expected to occur until
late June, when the court is set to go on its regular summer
recess.
The justices' private conference, a meeting in which they
typically discuss and vote on cases heard earlier in the week,
came after three days of historic arguments over the healthcare
law that ended on Wednesday.
Legal experts said only a handful of people - mainly
consisting of the nine justices and their law clerks - know
about the outcomes of these conferences, and they do not talk
about it. Law clerks are sworn to secrecy.
"Confidentiality is drilled into clerks from day one," said
University of Richmond associate law professor Kevin Walsh, a
law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia in the court's 2003-04 term.
"The rules and warnings only heightened the obligation we
already felt to maintain confidentiality born out of our respect
for the Supreme Court and our desire to protect it," he said.
"And it's not like working for the CIA, where you may take
secrets to the grave. The big news of any given term - what the
court has decided - all comes out into the open by the end of
June," Walsh said.
The Supreme Court's private conferences are held with only
the justices attending. The meeting room, located on the second
floor, is relatively small, oak-paneled and with a fireplace and
a rectangular table. It is just off the chambers of Chief
Justice John Roberts.
"WE SHOULD REPORT IT"
In recent decades there have been no leaks of Supreme Court
rulings, including the momentous 2000 decision that stopped a
Florida vote recount, clearing the way for Republican George W.
Bush to become president over Democrat Al Gore.
There have been no leaks in high-stakes financial cases
including ones affecting the tobacco industry. Stocks of
insurers and other healthcare companies could be roiled by any
ruling on the two-year-old healthcare law, Obama's signature
domestic policy achievement.
The last time Supreme Court leaks emerged as an issue was
under Chief Justice Warren Burger, who left the court in 1986.
Then-ABC TV journalist Tim O'Brien reported in 1986 that the
court the next day would strike down a key part of a law to
balance the U.S. government's budget. He was right about the
outcome, but the ruling did not come down until weeks later.
In 1979 he correctly reported the ruling in a major libel
case involving the CBS News television show "60 Minutes."
Burger accused an employee in the printing shop of tipping
O'Brien and had the employee transferred. The employee denied
disclosing any information about the ruling.
"The court has the right to protect its secrets," said
O'Brien, who has left ABC and who acknowledged that leaks of
rulings are rare.
"But if the news media learns about it, we should report
it," said O'Brien, an attorney who has taught law. "People don't
watch us or read us because of our ability to keep the
government's secrets."
In 1973 Time magazine correctly predicted the court's
historic decision that women have a constitutional right to an
abortion. Burger then warned all the law clerks not to speak to
or be seen with news reporters.