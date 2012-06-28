* States opposed to the law weigh curbing Medicaid expansion
* Governors say the spending would harm local economies
* Move would cut into coverage for 16 million Americans
By David Morgan and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 28 While the Supreme Court
upheld a U.S. healthcare overhaul on Thursday, its decision cast
doubt on whether the plan to extend health coverage to more than
30 million uninsured people will reach some of the poorest
Americans.
In its ruling, the court allows states to opt out of an
expansion of Medicaid benefits for low-income earners with
household incomes of up to 133 percent of the federal poverty
line, or about $30,000. The current Medicaid threshold varies
geographically but in 33 states is under the definition of
poverty of $22,000 per household.
Government officials in states that opposed President Barack
Obama's health law, such as Texas and Virginia, said they were
studying the ruling and had yet to decide how to proceed on the
Medicaid provision. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said the
state would not take any action to implement the law, and hoped
elections in November would put in power Republican candidates
who would repeal it.
Others said they were leaning toward limiting any expansion,
a move that could deny insurance to a significant percentage of
the estimated 16 million people who would have been newly
eligible for Medicaid.
But senior administration officials said they were not at
all concerned that states would opt out of the Medicaid
expansion, saying that nearly all the states joined Medicaid
within a few years of its launch a generation ago despite
resistance from some governors.
The administration officials pointed out that the federal
government would fund the entire Medicaid expansion in the first
three years and 90 percent of it thereafter, calling it a good
deal for states.
But the prospect of federal support did not diminish
governors' worries about matters close to home.
"An expanded Medicaid program would add almost 400,000 new
enrollees and cost the state an estimated $1.7 billion over the
next ten years," Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves
said in a statement. "Mississippi taxpayers simply cannot afford
that cost, so our state is not inclined to drastically expand
Medicaid."
Florida Governor Rick Scott said the expansion would be
devastating to the state's economy.
"If you look at every government program in the world, they
overpromise, they run out of money, they underpay providers and
that rations care," he told reporters. "As bad as it is for
patients, it's going to be just as bad for taxpayers. We're not
going to be able to afford this."
Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal government and
state governments and represents the biggest spending item in
most state budgets.
Eligibility differs widely from state to state, with some
states limiting coverage largely to adults with children and
pregnant women while others extend coverage to everyone living
near the poverty line.
STATES UNDER PRESSURE
Millions of people turned to Medicaid during the 2007-2009
recession due to job losses and drastic drops in income, pushing
spending on the program up by an average of 6.6 percent per
year, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Foundation.
Medicaid and similar programs are over budget in 10 states
this fiscal year, which for most states ends in two days,
according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
"I don't think there's any doubt that some states will say
thank you very much but no thanks. Others will eagerly take the
deal," said Dr. Arthur Kellermann of the think tank RAND Health.
Americans with low incomes who do not qualify for Medicaid
under their states' policies may now be squeezed by the health
law's requirement that every individual purchase healthcare
coverage or face a penalty.
"It means lots of folks will be caught in between the
mandate to have insurance and the fact they may not be able to
afford it," said Billy Tauzin, a former member of the House of
Representatives who was an early supporter of healthcare reform
as head of the U.S. pharmaceutical industry lobby.
Other experts dismissed the Medicaid decision as minor,
saying federal subsidies that would cover 90 percent to 100
percent of the cost would largely guarantee its success. The
federal government was expected to spend about $430 billion on
the Medicaid expansion over the next decade, according to the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
"The incentives to participate are so strong that most
people don't expect any of them to opt out unless they were
ideologically driven," said Wharton School health economist Mark
Pauly.
Other challenges to implementation remain.
On the political front, the law faces the real possibility
of repeal if Republicans win control of the White House and the
Senate in the Nov. 6 elections. But political analysts said
control of the Senate would have to swing decidedly in
Republican favor to ensure the law's elimination.
Regardless of who wins in November, analysts say healthcare
reform could also come under pressure from efforts to reduce a
ballooning national deficit.
Some say Obama will face renewed Republican efforts to delay
implementation of the state insurance exchanges to save money on
federal subsidies that are expected to total about $350 billion
over 10 years.