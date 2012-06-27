By Thomas Ferraro
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 As the U.S. Supreme Court
prepared to announce a decision on President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, one of the legislation's chief
supporters predicted that it would be upheld by a 6-3 vote.
Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives' Democratic
leader, said she can see Chief Justice John Roberts siding with
Obama in an anticipated divided Supreme Court ruling on
Thursday.
"I believe 6-3," Pelosi told the Reuters Washington Summit
on Wednesday.
She reasoned that a decision upholding the law would require
the support of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a moderate conservative
who often controls the outcome of the court's rulings since the
justices frequently are split in their decisions.
"If you get Kennedy, I don't think that Roberts would want
it to look political" and oppose it, Pelosi said, alluding to
the fact that Roberts has said he favors unanimity on his court.
As a Democratic senator from Illinois in 2005, Obama opposed
Republican President George W. Bush's nomination of Roberts to
the Supreme Court.
In 2010, the same year the president got his healthcare law
through Congress, Obama ripped into the Roberts court for a
ruling that allowed corporations to spend unlimited money in
elections.
This week the court again drew the wrath of the White House
- as well as Pelosi and other Democrats in Congress - by
reaffirming its 2010 decision by rejecting Montana's century-old
ban on businesses engaging in political spending.
Pelosi voiced confidence that the healthcare law she helped
draft will meet any constitutional test. "It is ironclad. We
didn't do this off the back of our hand," she said.
"We believe in judicial review in everything that we do. I
wrote a bill that would withstand any question of its
conditionality."
The court's four Democratic-appointed liberals, Justices
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena
Kagan, are widely expected to vote to uphold the healthcare law.
Conservative Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and
Samuel Alito are considered likely votes against the law, based
on their comments in oral arguments in March or their past
rulings.
Roberts expressed skepticism about the law during oral
arguments in the healthcare cases. But oral arguments have
traditionally been a notoriously poor guide to the end result in
Supreme Court cases.
(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Fred Barbash and
Christopher Wilson)