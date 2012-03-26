By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, March 26
WASHINGTON, March 26 Supporters of President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law chanted "We love
Obamacare" while opponents replied "We love the Constitution" in
lively demonstrations outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
as the justices weighed the fate of the statute.
Gusty winds whipped American flags, signs and banners as
hundreds of supporters of the law outnumbered opponents at the
white marble columned court building on the first of three days
of arguments over the law signed by Obama in 2010.
Doctors and nurses in white coats as well as patients who
said they have been helped by the law urged the nine justices to
uphold it at a news conference sponsored by Families USA and
other groups backing the measure.
"The Affordable Care Act was a light at the end of the
tunnel and it came just in time for me," said Marlys Cox, 57, a
teacher from St. Petersburg, Florida who said the law had saved
her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she lost her
insurance.
Supporters of the law were bolstered by a brass quartet and
drum and cowbell combo playing, "When the Saints Go Marching
In."
Also marching in was one of the Republicans running his for
party's nomination to challenge Obama, a Democrat, in the Nov. 6
election. Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum told reporters
outside the court building he would try to get Congress to
repeal the law if elected president. As he was speaking, backers
of the law chanted, "health care is a right."
Supporters of the law embraced the term "Obamacare" that
opponents have used to deride it.
Many of the opponents of the law who took part in the
demonstrations on Monday were part of the conservative Tea Party
movement that is harshly critical of Obama and his policies.
Opponents of the law say Congress exceeded its constitutional
power to regulate commerce with a provision of the law requiring
people to get health insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty.
About 150 clergymen and other church officials held a prayer
vigil in support of the law that included prayers and singing
the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome."
The justices are hearing arguments over three days and are
expected to rule by late June.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Will
Dunham)