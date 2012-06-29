By Salimah Ebrahim
WASHINGTON, June 28 In sweltering Washington
heat, more than 1,000 people from across the United States and
around the world gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court
Thursday to await the court's decision on President Barack
Obama's contested healthcare law.
The historic day proved a magnet not only for the media
throngs but for belly-dancing protesters, flag-waving,
bullhorn-wielding partisans on all sides and the now
omni-present Tea Party sentinel in full Revolutionary War
uniform.
The mood outside the court, which is across the street from
the domed U.S. Capitol, was divided like the justices
themselves, who ruled the health care law constitutional.
A pregnant Michelle Junessa, her husband Gabriel - a
salesman from New Orleans - and their 3-year-old son, Austin,
booked their flights to Washington two days ago hoping to
witness a striking down of the entire law.
"We feel strongly about Obamacare not being put into place
... it's nerve racking," she said. "It needs to go, it needs to
be reworked. It was too much too fast, shoving it down our
throats."
A few feet away, Liz and Stan Lehman from Arkansas, who work
as a nurse and medical imager respectively, sat watching the
spectacle, taking in the competing chants of the pro- and
anti-healthcare camps.
The Lehmans admitted they were uncomfortable with the law's
individual mandate requiring Americans to buy health coverage or
pay a penalty. However, they support the rest of the law -
especially the provision protecting people with pre-existing
conditions from being denied coverage.
Stan Lehman said being there reminded him of key moments
during the U.S. civil rights movement a half century ago. "It's
a biggie," he said as he looked toward the white marble court
building.
Earlier, a gathering of young pro-Obama supporters had come
out in full force toting signs reading: "I love Obama-care."
In their midst was Kristan Hawkins, the executive director
of Students for Life America, an anti-abortion organization
campaigning against the healthcare law. Hawkins, tried to
counter the group's cheers, speaking intermittently into a
megaphone.
"We have our protests actually down the street. I just chose
to step here in the middle," she said, citing long-wait times
for medical treatment in countries with universal healthcare,
like Canada and Britain, as a main reason for her opposition to
the law.
CROWD REACTS AS AMBULANCE ARRIVES
A few soft strains of people singing "God Bless America"
filtered through the back of the crowd as it quieted down in
anticipation of the court's ruling.
The decision, released just after 10 a.m. EDT, was greeted
initially by a roar of approval and cheering from those in
support. That was soon followed by a stereo blasting Obama's
signature 2008 campaign song - Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed
Delivered, I'm Yours".
Minutes later the police pushed the crowd back even further
to make way for an ambulance that had just arrived. As a
stretcher was pulled out, an officer told Reuters: "A lady has
just had a heart attack. We've had a few people faint."
The rest of the morning belonged to the sounds of a rally,
organized on the court steps by the conservative Tea Party
movement and attended by Republican congresswoman Michele
Bachmann.
The rally's chants of "November is coming!" and "We will
repeal!" referred to the group's next hope: that presumptive
Republican nominee Mitt Romney will be elected in the November
election and will work to fulfill his pledge to repeal the law.
INSIDE COURTROOM: GLOBAL VOICES
Inside the Supreme Court, tourists wearing Hawaiian shirts,
shorts and baseball caps streamed past groups of men and women
in dark suits clutching thick white copies of the decision.
At the entrance to the courtroom, where the nine justices'
empty chairs loomed in the background, two young women in hijabs
politely asked a bystander to take their photo.
Marwa Jamal and Ghofran Mansoub were visiting from Yemen - a
country caught in the throes of the Arab Spring; its people
struggling for their own rights.
Both women, informed by their own experiences, were struck
by the order and civility of the scene outside the court.
"Today is a historical day. We saw the demonstrations and
good for the American people today. Each people try fight for
their rights and ask for their rights in their own way,
peacefully," Jamal said. "We are going to send these photos home
and say where we were when this decision happened."