WASHINGTON, March 27 Here is a snapshot of the
scene inside and outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, the
second of three days of arguments over President Barack Obama's
healthcare law.
* DAY TWO: The nine justices returned to the bench on
Tuesday for the most anticipated session of their historic three
days of oral arguments on the 2010 healthcare overhaul. The
arguments lasted two hours and two minutes.
* LEGAL QUESTION: Whether Congress exceeded its power under
the U.S. Constitution when it required most people to buy
insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty.
* WHO ARGUED: Donald Verrilli, U.S. solicitor general,
backed the law for the Obama administration. Paul Clement of
Bancroft PLLC, a former Bush administration solicitor general,
argued on behalf of the 26 states challenging the law and
seeking to have the individual mandate invalidated. Michael
Carvin of Jones Day argued for a small business group, the
National Federation of Independent Business, which opposed the
insurance requirement.
* A HIGHLIGHT INSIDE: As often happens in high-profile cases
before the court, it could all come down to Justice Anthony
Kennedy, a conservative who would be the most likely to give the
liberal wing a victory. "I understand that we must presume laws
are constitutional, but, even so, when you are changing the
relation of the individual to the government in this, what we
can stipulate is, I think, a unique way, do you not have a heavy
burden of justification to show authorization under the
Constitution?" he asked near the beginning of the oral
arguments.
* INSIDE THE COURTROOM: Among those in the justices' guest
seats were Antonin Scalia's wife, Maureen, and in the spectator
seats were numerous leading U.S. lawmakers. Backers of the law
attending included Democratic Representative John Dingell of
Michigan, Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts, and Vermont
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate
Judiciary Committee. Opponents of the law who attended included
Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa who is the top Republican on the
Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Senator John Cornyn of
Texas and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
* THE LOWDOWN OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE: Supporters and
protesters came out in greater numbers as the justices
considered the centerpiece of the healthcare law, the so-called
individual mandate requiring most people to have health
insurance or pay a penalty. One protester, who arrived dressed
in prison garb with a ball and chain, questioned who would pay
for it, saying: "Obamacare is putting us in debtors' prison."
Supporters of the law adopted the term for the law that critics
have used to try to deride it, chanting "We love Obamacare."
* THE DAY'S QUOTE "FOR": "We think this is regulation of
people's participation in the healthcare market, and all - all
this minimum coverage provision does is say that, instead of
requiring insurance at the point of sale, that Congress has the
authority under the Commerce power (of the U.S. Constitution)
and the necessary proper power to ensure that people have
insurance in advance of the point of sale because of the unique
nature of this market," said Verrilli who defended the law for
the Obama administration.
* THE DAY'S QUOTE "AGAINST": "Congress when it passed the
statute ... justified the mandate as a regulation of the
economic decision to forgo the purchase of health insurance.
That is a theory without any limiting principle," said Clement,
arguing on behalf of the 26 states opposing the individual
healthcare insurance requirement.
* UP NEXT: On Wednesday the justices will hold morning and
afternoon sessions. Two questions will be before them: whether,
if the so-called individual mandate is declared invalid under
the U.S. Constitution, the entire healthcare overhaul is doomed;
and whether Congress has the authority to require states to
expand eligibility under Medicaid, the joint federal-state
program that provides health insurance for the poor. Part of the
sweeping healthcare law would extend eligibility to individuals
with income up to 133 percent of the U.S. poverty level.
* HOW TO HEAR OR SEE THE ARGUMENTS: The Supreme Court posted
the audio and transcript of the arguments on its website, here
