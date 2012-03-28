By Joan Biskupic and James Vicini
WASHINGTON, March 28
WASHINGTON, March 28 Here is a snapshot of the
scene inside and outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday,
the third and final day of arguments over President Barack
Obama's healthcare law.
* DAY THREE: The Supreme Court finished its third and final
day of hearings in the challenge to the Obama-sponsored
healthcare law with two sessions. The morning session ran the
scheduled 90 minutes and the afternoon session ran 84 minutes -
24 minutes past the scheduled time.
* LEGAL QUESTIONS: Whether, if the mandate that most
Americans buy insurance or face a penalty is found to violate
the U.S. Constitution, the entire law must fall; and whether
Congress has the authority to require states to expand
eligibility under Medicaid, the joint federal-state program that
provides healthcare for the poor. The law would extend Medicaid
eligibility to individuals with income up to 133 percent of the
U.S. poverty level.
* WHO ARGUED: In the morning session, Paul Clement of
Bancroft PLLC argued on behalf of the 26 states challenging the
law and seeking to have it struck down in its entirety. Edwin
Kneedler, deputy U.S. solicitor general argued on behalf of the
Obama administration and took the position that a couple of
other provisions of the healthcare law could fall if the mandate
is thrown out. H. Bartow Farr of Farr and Taranto argued the
rest of the law could stand without the mandate.In the afternoon
session on whether the expansion of the Medicaid program by
Congress was proper, Clement argued again for the states and
Donald Verrilli, U.S. solicitor general, argued for the Obama
administration.
* A HIGHLIGHT INSIDE: Justice Anthony Kennedy, who could be
the swing vote to uphold or strike down the healthcare law,
posited a tough question during the arguments about unintended
catastrophic consequences to the health insurance industry if
the rest of the law is upheld even as the individual mandate is
struck down. "By reason of this court, we would have a new
regime that Congress did not provide for, did not consider.
That, it seems to me, can be argued at least to be a more
extreme exercise of judicial power than to strike, than striking
the whole."
* INSIDE THE COURTROOM: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi,
former Republican presidential candidate Representative Michelle
Bachmann, Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and U.S.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius all
attended the arguments on Wednesday.
* THE LOWDOWN OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE: As the final day of
oral arguments arrived, the crowd of supporters and protesters
was much smaller than the previous two days. One opponent of the
law held a small prayer session on the sidewalk in front of the
Supreme Court and across the street from the U.S. Capitol. Some
who favored the law packed up and left just after the oral
arguments got under way.
* THE DAY'S QUOTE "FOR": "The Congress struggled with the
issue of how to deal with this profound problem of 40 million
people without healthcare for many years, and it made a
judgment, and its judgment is one that is, I think, in
conformity with lots of experts thought, was the best complex of
options to handle this problem. ... That this was a judgment of
policy, that democratically accountable branches of this
government made by their best lights, and I would encourage this
court to respect that judgment," Verrilli said.
* THE DAY'S QUOTE "AGAINST": "I certainly appreciate what
the solicitor general says, that when you support a policy, you
think that the policy spreads the blessings of liberty. But I
would respectfully suggest that it's a very funny conception of
liberty that forces somebody to purchase an insurance policy
whether they want it or not," Clement said.
* UP NEXT: If the justices follow their usual practice after
oral arguments, they would meet on Friday in a private
conference room off the chambers of Chief Justice John Roberts
and take a preliminary vote on the case. They then begin the
process of drafting opinions on the distinct legal issues
presented. A ruling is likely by late June when the justices
traditionally recess for the summer.
* HOW TO HEAR OR SEE THE ARGUMENTS: The Supreme Court posted
the audio and transcript of the arguments on its website. The
morning session can be found here: here
and the afternoon session can be found here: here
