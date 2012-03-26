WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Supreme Court
began hearing arguments on Monday on President Barack Obama's
sweeping healthcare overhaul law, a historic three-day showdown
that will decide the fate of his signature and most
controversial domestic policy achievement.
At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the nine high court justices
convened on the bench, handed down orders and rulings in other
cases and then went into the arguments over the 2010 law that
revamps the nation's $2.6 trillion health system.
The 90 minutes of scheduled arguments on Monday will center
on whether legal challenges to the law's mandate requiring that
Americans obtain health insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty must
wait until after that provision has taken effect. This pivotal
provision of the law is known as the "individual mandate."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will then move on to the issue
at the heart of the legal battle - whether Congress overstepped
its powers in passing the individual mandate.
The law, considered the most important piece of social
legislation in decades, has provoked an unprecedented Supreme
Court clash between the Obama administration and 26 of the 50
U.S. states. After the last day of scheduled arguments on
Wednesday, a ruling is expected by late June.
(Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Howard Goller and Will
Dunham)