WASHINGTON, March 26 The Obama administration's chief courtroom lawyer got tangled up for a moment arguing in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday whether the penalty in the president's healthcare plan for not buying insurance is a tax or not.

U.S. tax law, dating back to the 19th century, requires in most cases that a tax penalty be imposed before any legal challenges to it can be launched. During their questioning the justices signaled that this was a general rule and not applicable in every case.

Though the penalty will go to the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Obama administration has gone to great lengths to term it a penalty, not a tax.

U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli called the penalty a tax repeatedly at one point, prompting Justice Stephen Breyer to question with some amusement Verrilli's choice of words.

VERRILLI: If they pay the tax, then they are in compliance with the law.

BREYER: Why do you keep saying tax?

VERRILLI: If they pay the tax penalty, they're in compliance with the law.

BREYER: Thank you.

VERRILLI: Thank you, Justice Breyer.

BREYER: The penalty.

