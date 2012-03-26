WASHINGTON, March 26 The Obama administration's
chief courtroom lawyer got tangled up for a moment arguing in
the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday whether the penalty in the
president's healthcare plan for not buying insurance is a tax or
not.
U.S. tax law, dating back to the 19th century, requires in
most cases that a tax penalty be imposed before any legal
challenges to it can be launched. During their questioning the
justices signaled that this was a general rule and not
applicable in every case.
Though the penalty will go to the tax-collecting Internal
Revenue Service (IRS), the Obama administration has gone to
great lengths to term it a penalty, not a tax.
U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli called the penalty a
tax repeatedly at one point, prompting Justice Stephen Breyer to
question with some amusement Verrilli's choice of words.
VERRILLI: If they pay the tax, then they are in compliance
with the law.
BREYER: Why do you keep saying tax?
VERRILLI: If they pay the tax penalty, they're in compliance
with the law.
BREYER: Thank you.
VERRILLI: Thank you, Justice Breyer.
BREYER: The penalty.
VERRILLI: Right. That's right.
