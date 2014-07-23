WASHINGTON, July 23 An estimated 10.3 million
American adults have gained health coverage since Obamacare
enrollment began last October, with the biggest gains among
young adults and Hispanics, according to a study published on
Wednesday.
The findings by researchers from the Harvard School of
Public Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and the
federal government are based on data pointing to a 5.2
percentage point drop in the U.S. uninsured rate since last
September for Americans aged 18-64.
The study, which appeared in the New England Journal of
Medicine, also found evidence that more Americans had a personal
doctor and fewer difficulties paying for medical care within the
first six months of gaining insurance.
The law known as Obamacare, President Barack Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement, provides federally
subsidized private coverage through new online insurance
marketplaces and an expansion of Medicaid in 26 states and
Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in May
that more than 8 million Americans signed up for private plans
through new online insurance marketplaces during a six-month
open enrollment period. Official data show another 7 million
people gaining coverage under Medicaid, but the data includes
renewals in existing Medicaid programs as well as new
enrollments.
Wednesday's study, published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, compared national survey results with Census data as
well as government figures on marketplace enrollment in private
insurance and Medicaid.
The authors said their data was not complete enough to show
a causal relationship between Obama's Affordable Care Act and
the uninsured rate. Instead, they said the findings identified
"suggestive associations."
The data did not include an estimated 3 million young adults
estimated to have gained coverage by joining their parents'
insurance policies under Obamacare.
