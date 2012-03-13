WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration can stop two CVS Caremark Corp
pharmacies from selling potentially addictive drugs in a
case involving suspected prescription drug abuse, a federal
judge ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton vacated a temporary
restraining order that had blocked the Drug Enforcement
Administration (DEA)from acting against the two Florida stores
suspected of selling doses of the painkiller oxycodone outside
legitimate channels.
Walton stayed his ruling until 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on
Wednesday to give CVS Caremark attorneys time to appeal. But the
company appealed later on Tuesday. Further details were not
immediately available.
CVS Caremark had asked the judge to impose a preliminary
injunction that could have blocked the DEA from taking action
until an administrative law judge decided the matter later this
year.
Walton said he could find no reason to believe the CVS
argument that DEA had acted in an "arbitrary and capricious"
manner in ordering sales suspended or that remedial steps taken
by CVS were sufficient.
"We are disappointed with today's ruling," CVS said in a
statement. "Regardless of today's outcome, we remain committed
to working with the DEA to do everything we can to reduce
prescription drug abuse."
The litigation stems from the DEA's battle against
prescription drug abuse, which has surged in the United States
to eclipse abuse of most illicit drugs including heroin and
cocaine.
The DEA said in court documents that about 7 million
Americans abuse pharmaceuticals made with controlled substances
for purposes not related to medicine and that Florida is the
center of the growing epidemic.
The federal agency cited state statistics showing a 346
percent increase in overdose deaths related to oxycodone from
2005 to 2010, and an average 11 deaths per day from oxycodone,
methadone, hydrocodone, benzodiazepines or morphine.
In a case related to the CVS ruling, Walton last month
allowed the DEA to suspend Cardinal Health Inc's license
to distribute controlled substances from a Florida facility that
serves about 2,700 drug stores or hospitals.
The ruling was later blocked temporarily by a U.S. appeals
court. Walton said he expected the appeals court to take the
same action on CVS.
The CVS stores are two of four Cardinal customers that DEA
has said were inappropriately filling oxycodone prescriptions.
A CVS attorney said the company had stopped oxycodone sales
at the two pharmacies. But a Justice Department attorney said
suspicious sales had involved other controlled substances.
The DEA charged that between January 2008 and December 2011
the two CVS stores purchased amounts of oxycodone far in excess
of normal pharmacy volumes, ignored DEA warnings and addressed
the issue only after the DEA acted.
A CVS attorney told the court that the volumes were not out
of line for high-volume pharmacies that maintain 24-hour service
and argued that remedial steps taken by CVS had eliminated any
immediate danger to the community by the time the DEA ordered
sales suspended in February.
The case is Holiday CVS LLC v. Justice Department, No.
12-00191.