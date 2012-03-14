By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 14 A U.S. appeals court
ruled that CVS Caremark Corp may continue selling
potentially addictive prescription drugs at two Florida
pharmacies, blocking a Drug Enforcement Administration order to
suspend shipments.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit issued an order on Wednesday temporarily
lifting a Feb. 4 DEA suspension that was issued because of
concerns that CVS was not adequately watching for prescription
abuse.
The DEA said the two CVS pharmacies in Sanford, about 30
miles south of Orlando, were inappropriately filling
prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone, which can be highly
addictive. They also had suspicious sales of other controlled
substances.
CVS said the DEA had acted in an "arbitrary and capricious"
manner in ordering sales suspended, and that remedial steps
taken by CVS were sufficient. It said it would suffer
irreparable harm if forced to stop filling prescriptions at the
pharmacies.
Initially a federal district court judge blocked the DEA
order but on Tuesday agreed to let it take effect. CVS appealed
the decision.
The appeals court in Washington on Wednesday granted CVS's
request and issued a stay pending further proceedings. The court
ordered CVS to file a response by March 19 and the DEA to file
its response by March 21, according to the court docket.
The litigation stems from the DEA's battle against
prescription drug abuse, which has surged in the United States
to eclipse abuse of most illicit drugs including heroin and
cocaine.
The DEA said in court documents that about 7 million
Americans abuse pharmaceuticals made with controlled substances
for purposes not related to medicine and that Florida is the
center of the growing epidemic.
The CVS appeal comes on the heels of a similar stay order
issued to Cardinal Health Inc after the DEA tried to
prevent it from selling any controlled substances from its
facility in Lakeland, Florida. The DEA said four of Cardinal's
customers, including the two CVS stores, filled illegitimate
prescriptions.
The case is Holiday CVS LLC v. Justice Department et al in
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit,
No. 12-5072.