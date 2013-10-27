WASHINGTON Oct 27 A U.S. federal data system used to verify information for the Obamacare health exchange is experiencing an outage, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told officials in Connecticut, a spokeswoman in the state said on Sunday.

The federal agency gave "no indication" of when the data services hub might be functioning again, a spokeswoman for Access Health CT, the Connecticut Obamacare exchange said.

It was unclear if the outage was affecting just that one state, or all state exchanges.

The reported outage is the latest in a series of bugs and website problems that have plagued the rollout of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.