WASHINGTON Oct 27 A data center that hosts the key website for the healthcare exchanges that are at the heart of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law lost connectivity on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Verizon's Terremark, which operates a data center hosting the Healthcare.gov website and a data system for verifying information, experienced a networking component failure that impacted several government websites.

The Oct. 1 implementation of Obama's healthcare law, also known as Obamacare, has been marred by technical glitches and delays.

"We are working with Terremark to get their timeline for addressing the issue," HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters said in an email. "We understand that this issue is affecting other customers in addition to HealthCare.gov, and Terremark is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."