WASHINGTON Oct 27 A data center that hosts the
key website for the healthcare exchanges that are at the heart
of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law lost
connectivity on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the Department of
Health and Human Services.
Verizon's Terremark, which operates a data center
hosting the Healthcare.gov website and a data system for
verifying information, experienced a networking component
failure that impacted several government websites.
The Oct. 1 implementation of Obama's healthcare law, also
known as Obamacare, has been marred by technical glitches and
delays.
"We are working with Terremark to get their timeline for
addressing the issue," HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters said in an
email. "We understand that this issue is affecting other
customers in addition to HealthCare.gov, and Terremark is
working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."