WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Obama administration said
on Monday it has extended a deadline for health insurance under
Obamacare, giving consumers shopping on HealthCare.gov an extra
day, until Dec. 24, to pick plans to kick in for coverage
beginning Jan. 1.
"The deadline for signing up for coverage to start January 1
is today," said Julie Bataille, a spokeswoman for the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency responsible for
the website.
"Anticipating high demand and the fact that consumers may be
enrolling from multiple time zones, we have taken steps to make
sure that those who select a plan through tomorrow will get
coverage for January 1," she said in a statement.
