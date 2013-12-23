WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Obama administration said on Monday it has extended a deadline for health insurance under Obamacare, giving consumers shopping on HealthCare.gov an extra day, until Dec. 24, to pick plans to kick in for coverage beginning Jan. 1.

"The deadline for signing up for coverage to start January 1 is today," said Julie Bataille, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency responsible for the website.

"Anticipating high demand and the fact that consumers may be enrolling from multiple time zones, we have taken steps to make sure that those who select a plan through tomorrow will get coverage for January 1," she said in a statement.

