WASHINGTON May 4 A Republican healthcare bill to repeal and replace major portions of Obamacare cleared a first procedural hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives when a rule guiding the debate was passed on Thursday.

By a partisan vote of 235-192, the Republican-controlled House cleared the way for a debate and vote on passing the legislation later on Thursday. If the bill passes it will hand a major legislative victory to President Donald Trump, but it will face steep hurdles in the Senate.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Frances Kerry)