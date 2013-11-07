WASHINGTON Nov 7 Two U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday that would delay by one year the penalty facing Americans who do not enroll in insurance plans in 2014, as called for in President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, and Mark Kirk, a Republican from Illinois, said the bill would push back to 2015 the $95 penalty related to the so-called individual mandate.

The rollout of the law known as Obamacare has been plagued by technical glitches and other controversies since the main web portal to enroll, HealthCare.gov, was launched on Oct. 1.

