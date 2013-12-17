WASHINGTON Dec 17 Kurt DelBene, a newly-retired
Microsoft executive and husband of U.S. Representative Suzan
DelBene, will replace Jeffrey Zients in leading the overhaul of
the Obamacare website, HealthCare.gov, a statement from
Representative DelBene's office said on Tuesday.
DelBene's appointment was also announced by Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in a blog posting. He
starts his new job with the Obama administration later this
week, a spokesman for Rep. Suzan DelBene's office said.
DelBene's retirement as head of Microsoft's Office division was
announced in July as part of a reorganization at the software
giant.
A Microsoft spokesman said DelBene's last day at the company
was Monday.