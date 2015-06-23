By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, June 23 Democrats were prepared to
quickly come up with a legislative solution should the U.S.
Supreme Court rule in the next few days to invalidate a central
part of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, party
leaders in the Senate said on Tuesday.
The high court is expected to rule by the end of June in a
case that challenges tax subsidies that are helping millions of
Americans afford health insurance premiums under the 2010
Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
The plaintiffs in the case argue that the law's language
restricts these subsidies to states that have established their
own health insurance exchanges under the law.
A ruling in the plaintiffs' favor could mean that 6.4
million low- and middle-income Americans in the 34 states that
use the federal health insurance exchange will lose their tax
subsidies and possibly their insurance.
"The Supreme Court, I'm hopeful and confident, will rule the
right way. If they don't, we're ready to move on it quickly,"
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid told reporters.
Reid did not elaborate. But No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick
Durbin said that if the administration loses the case, Democrats
would offer a short piece of legislation clearly saying the tax
subsidies are also available to people on the federal exchange.
"It's one sentence and it's already been written," Durbin
said in a Capitol hallway. "I hope we don't need it," Durbin
added.
Democrats generally have been reluctant to talk about the
possibility that the administration might lose the case.
"Leader Pelosi is confident that the court will not act to
kick more than six million Americans off their health
insurance," Drew Hamill, spokesman for House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi, said Tuesday.
Leading Republicans, who have opposed Obamacare from its
inception, say they will have a legislative plan of action if
the court throws out the subsidies. But they have not provided
many specifics, saying they will do so after the court rules.
In both the House and Senate, some Republicans say they
would favor extending the subsidies for up to two years while
working on other changes to the law. Those changes could include
letting states opt out of Obamacare to set up their own
insurance systems.
