NEW YORK Oct 2 America's largest health
insurers are urging doctors to stick with current standard
treatments for diabetes instead of flocking to a new drug from
Eli Lilly & Co that is showing it can provide
life-saving results for one-third of patients.
Aetna Inc, CVS Health Corp and Molina
Healthcare Inc said they would need further clinical
data and a change in medical society guidelines on Lilly's
Jardiance before agreeing to make it easier for patients to
receive the $4,800-a-year treatment. That's a process that could
take anywhere from 18 months to several years.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, Anthem Inc, Express
Scripts and Cigna Corp said they would also
still adhere to the traditional treatment regime based largely
on cheaper generic drugs and carefully review the data before
making any changes.
Their stance is likely to disappoint investors who are
betting that Jardiance will leap from $11 million in global
sales last quarter to $5 billion annually by 2020. Lilly
reported last month that Jardiance slashed cardiovascular deaths
by 38 percent in patients with type 2 diabetes, leading Wall
Street analysts to predict it would become widely used in the
United States. How the drug does this is a mystery given its
mild benefits of lowering blood pressure, blood sugar and
weight.
"It always makes me nervous when we have a drug that we
can't explain," said Dr. J. Mario Molina, who runs Medicaid
provider Molina Healthcare based in Long Beach, California.
"Before we rush out and adopt this on a wide basis, we need more
studies and other drugs tested as well."
Lilly shares rose nearly 10 percent when it disclosed the
Jardiance data, but have since given back those gains amid a
wider selloff among biotech stocks. Lilly and its partner,
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, sponsored the Jardiance
trial, which was conducted in hospitals and research centers in
42 countries.
But the cumulative costs of treating the large number of
patients with type 2 diabetes - the most common form, with 24
million sufferers in the U.S. -- year after year is giving
insurers pause, adding to a debate over whether the high price
of U.S. medicines is justified by their ability to fight
disease. Most patients with type 2 diabetes, which is highly
linked to obesity, die of heart disease.
Competing drugs such as Merck & Co's Januvia or Novo
Nordisk's Victoza carry similar price tags to
Jardiance. Doctors may want to prescribe Jardiance instead of
those therapies, which have not shown the same ability to
prevent deaths from heart attack or stroke. Jardiance, approved
last year, may also replace other drugs, such as generic
sulfonylureas.
They may turn to Jardiance earlier on, or even use it
instead of metformin, the $60-a-month generic that is usually
the first prescription written for a diabetic.
Insurers allow their members to use Jardiance or others in
the same class but typically charge a higher patient co-payment
and may reimburse its use only after metformin is taken for a
number of months.
JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott said in a note he expects the
Jardiance data to drive growth over time and will be watching
for prescriptions to pick up in late 2016 or 2017. He expects
2016 sales to rise to $837 million.
Other potential uses for the drug could add millions of more
prescriptions not yet factored in by Wall Street. The results on
diabetic patients are leading cardiologists to consider testing
the drug on non-diabetics at risk of heart disease. The American
Heart Association will feature a discussion of Jardiance's
prospects at its annual meeting in November.
SLOW DOWN
Insurers, who were as surprised by the data as the
investors, said Wall Street should slow down. Many want to see
if a similar treatment from Johnson & Johnson, Invokana,
shows comparable benefits in clinical trial results expected in
2017.
That would give insurers a stronger case to pit Lilly and
the makers of similar drugs against each other, a tactic they
employed with Gilead Sciences Inc's blockbuster
hepatitis C treatment Sovaldi earlier this year after a
competitor hit the market. They have also enforced coverage
policies that are slowing down the expansion of new cholesterol
fighters from Amgen Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
David Kendall, vice president of medical affairs for Lilly's
diabetes franchise, said he hopes insurers will allow greater
use of Jardiance as soon as possible, and that medical societies
will promptly update their treatment guidelines to prescribe
Jardiance instead of other treatments.
"We would hope undue delay isn't an outcome; we would hope
for timely decision-making," Kendall said.
EXCESS GLUCOSE
Jardiance, a pill taken once daily, is among the class of
drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors which work by helping the
kidneys excrete more excess glucose in urine. This class of
drugs can produce side effects including a higher rate of
infection and a potentially fatal condition involving excess
acid in the blood.
The global market for SGLT2 inhibitors reached $400 million
last year, with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc in
the lead, according to brokerage Cowen and Co. Generic pills and
insulin are the most widely used treatments in the $36 billion
global diabetes drug market.
"It could be 2017 before insurance companies will advocate
this as a preferred agent," said Dr. Carol Wysham, head of the
diabetes and endocrinology department at Rockwood Clinic in
Spokane, Washington. "They aren't going to do anything until
they have to."
CVS, like other insurers, wants to hear from the nation's
top medical groups on diabetes and see the results of more
studies. In addition to Johnson & Johnson's long-term Invokana
study, AstraZeneca is conducting a study on Farxiga, which is
due in 2019. Either one could suggest whether Jardiance alone
prevents death in a high percentage of diabetes patients, or
whether it is a shared trait of the drug class.
"There is a lot more to be gained in making sure that people
are taking older, less expensive drugs than there is in adding
new more expensive drugs into the mix," CVS Health Chief Medical
Officer Dr. Troyen Brennan said in an interview, referring to
the problem of patients skipping on their medications. "I see no
indication from this study of a wholesale change in the
treatment outline."
The American Diabetes Association, the Joslin Diabetes
Center and the Endocrine Society said they need to gather
specialist doctors and review the data to consider whether to
draft new treatment guidelines, a process that would likely take
a year or two.
Aetna's chief medical officer for pharmacy, Dr. Edmund
Pezalla, described the data as a "pleasant surprise" and said
Jardiance has the potential to save medical costs for patients
down the road.
The company, which prefers customers use J&J's Invokana over
Jardiance, is preparing for an increase in use. "We probably are
not going to see everybody going onto these medications,"
Pezalla said. "We do see changes in utilization when studies
that are positive come out."
Dr. Steve Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic
in Ohio, treats diabetes as part of his cardiology practice. He
has never prescribed Jardiance but said he would probably do so
now, beginning gradually and prescribing it earlier than current
guidelines suggest.
"I try to be responsible about cost-effective prescribing,
but most people are not controlled on metformin alone," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and John Pickering)