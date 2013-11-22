(Corrects to clarify that pilot project will not expand direct
enrollment in three states)
WASHINGTON Nov 22 Insurance companies in three
states - Florida, Texas and Ohio - will help the government
figure out how to use "direct enrollment" to boost enrollment in
health plans as part of the Obamacare, the Obama administration
announced on Friday.
The administration will use the results of the pilot project
to make further adjustments to its glitch-prone website so the
"direct enrollment" option is more widely available across the
country, a senior administration official said.
"We do believe that it's substantial. We're looking at
hundred of thousands of people who we believe may well opt to do
this," the official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)