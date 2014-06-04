WASHINGTON, June 4 About 2.2 million people, or
more than one in every four Americans who signed up for private
health coverage under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform
law, have inconsistent data in their applications that could
lead to them losing coverage in isolated cases, officials said
on Wednesday.
Republicans, who have made the law known as Obamacare a top
issue for November's midterm congressional elections, pounced on
the disclosure as fresh evidence that it poses an unworkable
burden for Americans.
But officials denied that the data issues rise to the level
of problem enrollments, saying consumers in many cases included
data on income, citizenship and immigration that is more up to
date than federal records show. They said most of the problems
will be sorted out by the end of the summer.
The data discrepancies, first reported by the Associated
Press, surfaced a day before the U.S. Senate is scheduled to
take up a final confirmation vote on Obama's nomination of
Sylvia Mathews Burwell as Secretary of Health and Human
Services, the official chiefly responsible for Obamacare
implementation.
More than 8 million people enrolled in private health
insurance from October through mid-April via new online
healthcare marketplaces established under the law in all 50
states.
The marketplaces provide subsidized coverage for consumers
with qualifying income but the information must be checked to
confirm that it is accurate. Data errors that go unaddressed can
lead to demands for repayment and even coverage cancellations.
"A 25 percent error rate is simply unacceptable when it
comes to proper use of scarce taxpayer dollars. Even worse,
today's announcement once again illustrates how the President's
bloated health care law has left American families and taxpayers
in financial limbo," said Senator Orrin Hatch, the top
Republican on the Senate Finance Committee.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
released a report showing that 1.2 million people filed health
insurance enrollment applications with questionable income data,
while 461,000 had issues with citizenship and 505,000 with
immigration.
CMS said 59 percent of the applications are within a 90-day
window for resolving data problems and said that "thus far, the
vast majority of cases are resolved affirmatively."
Consumers experience regular changes in income and various
life circumstances and the law accounts for these kinds of
situations," CMS sad. "It is not surprising that there are
income discrepancies given that this is a brand new process."
But the agency also acknowledged that some applications
could be terminated if unresolved.
"Two million consumers are not at risk of losing coverage
-they simply need to work with us in good faith to provide
additional information that supports their application for
coverage and we are working through these cases expeditiously,"
CMS spokesman Aaron Albright said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Walsh)