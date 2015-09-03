NEW YORK, Sept 3 The U.S. government on Thursday
proposed an expanded anti-discrimination rule for the healthcare
system that explicitly requires insurers and medical providers
to treat patients equally, including transgender individuals.
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed
in 2010 and included anti-discrimination provisions to prevent
insurers from charging customers more or denying coverage based
on age or sex.
That law left some areas open to interpretation and
consumers are still being discriminated against, the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday.
The rule says that individuals cannot be denied care or
coverage based on sex, or gender identity, and that individuals
must be treated consistent with their gender identity. Providers
cannot deny or limit care based on gender and insurers cannot
have explicit policies prohibiting gender transition services
that may be offered under other circumstances, such as a
hysterectomy.
The rule also extends more protection to provide
communication assistance for individuals with limited English or
with disabilities.
The rule applies to providers who participate in Medicare or
Medicaid programs and to insurers who provide these or
government-paid plans, such as those on the health insurance
exchange created by Obamacare.
Jocelyn Samuels, director of the health department's Office
for Civil Rights, said during a conference call that in recent
years the agency has fielded thousands of complaints ranging
from a hospital denying a transgender individual the appropriate
facilities to inadequate language services.
"We have ample evidence that there continues to be a
persistent problem with discrimination in the healthcare
industry," Samuels said.
The rule, which has been in the works for two years, is now
open to industry comment.
America's Health Insurance Plans, the insurance industry's
top lobbyist, did not have an immediate comment on the rule.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)