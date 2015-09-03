(Adds background, outside comment)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Sept 3 The U.S. government said on
Thursday it will extend its healthcare nondiscrimination law to
transgender individuals and require health insurers and medical
providers to treat all patients equally, regardless of sex.
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed
in 2010 and included anti-discrimination provisions to prevent
insurers from charging customers more or denying coverage based
on age or sex.
That law left some areas open to interpretation and
thousands of consumers complain each year about being
discriminated against, the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services said on Thursday.
An academic study earlier this year found that about 42
percent of female-to-male transgender adults reported verbal
harassment, physical assault or denial of equal treatment in a
doctor's office or hospital.
The proposed rule says that individuals cannot be denied
care or coverage based on sex, or gender identity, and that
individuals must be treated consistent with their gender
identity. Providers cannot deny or limit care based on gender
and insurers cannot have policies prohibiting gender transition
health services that may be offered for other reasons, such as a
hysterectomy.
The National Center for Transgender Equality said it had
been advocating for the policy since 2010.
"The medical and scientific consensus for years has been
that transition-related care is medically necessary and should
be covered by insurance," Executive Director Mara Keisling said
in a statement.
The move is that latest step in President Barack Obama's
public support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
rights. Last month, the White House hired its first openly
transgender staff member.
The rule also extends protection to provide communication
assistance for individuals with limited English or with
disabilities like hearing loss.
The proposed rule applies to doctors who participate in
government healthcare programs like Medicare or Medicaid and to
insurers who provide these and other government plans, such as
those sold on the individual health insurance exchange created
by Obamacare.
Jocelyn Samuels, director of the health department's Office
for Civil Rights, said during a conference call that complaints
about discrimination ranged from a hospital denying a
transgender individual the appropriate hospital room to
inadequate language services for people who do not speak
English.
"We have ample evidence that there continues to be a
persistent problem with discrimination in the healthcare
industry," Samuels said.
The rule has been in the works for two years and is now open
to industry comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)