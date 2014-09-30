NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. doctors and teaching
hospitals received $3.5 billion from pharmaceutical companies
and medical device makers in the last five months of 2013,
according to the most extensive data trove on such payments ever
made public.
The payments, disclosed by the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) on Tuesday, include consulting and
speaking fees, travel, meals, entertainment and research grants.
The names of the recipients of about 40 percent of the payments
reported by companies were withheld because CMS had concerns
about data inconsistencies.
A total of 546,000 physicians and 1,360 teaching hospitals
received 4.4 million payments from healthcare companies.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and M.B. Pell; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)