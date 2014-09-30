(Updates headline)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. doctors and teaching
hospitals received $3.5 billion from pharmaceutical companies
and medical device makers in the last five months of 2013,
according to the most extensive data trove on such payments ever
made public.
The payments, disclosed by the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) on Tuesday, include consulting and
speaking fees, travel, meals, entertainment and research grants.
The names of the recipients of about 40 percent of the payments
reported by companies were withheld because CMS had concerns
about data inconsistencies.
Some 546,000 individual providers including physicians,
dentists and osteopaths and 1,360 teaching hospitals received
4.4 million separate payments from healthcare companies.
The companies were required by President Barack Obama's 2010
healthcare reform law to disclose to CMS by March all payments
of $10 or more made from August to December 2013. Even payments
that physicians requested be sent to a charity were required to
be reported.
The American Medical Association (AMA) and other physician
groups had asked CMS to delay the release of the data by six
months, saying that errors could create a false impression about
the influence of industry on individual doctors.
The extent of the industry payments, which came to $23
million a day, was in line with years of research. A 2007 study
found that 83 percent of physicians received gifts from drug or
device companies, and 28 percent received payments for
consulting or research.
BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers supported the
Physician Payments Sunshine provision of Obamacare, arguing that
making industry payments public would increase transparency.
When patients are aware of potential financial conflicts of
interest, they might question why their doctors are prescribing
a drug or device from a manufacturer that pays them, for
instance. And doctors will know whether experts who recommend
practice guidelines were paid by companies that could benefit
from them.
Of the physicians who reported receiving industry money even
before the Sunshine provision, 40 percent had been involved in
creating clinical practice guidelines, according to a 2009
report by the Institute of Medicine, an arm of the National
Academy of Sciences.
Health insurers have raised concerns that payments from
industry cause doctors to overuse expensive drugs and devices.
"These payments, while not nefarious in every case, are a
perfect symbol for the misaligned incentives in our health care
system," said Brendan Buck, spokesman for America's Health
Insurance Plans. "While most health care stakeholders are
working together to find ways to lower costs, drugmakers remain
focused on strategies to keep them inflated."
Some medical specialty groups have voiced concern that the
data release will lead to public shaming of physicians who
accept, say, all-expenses-paid trips to exotic locales.
But researchers who have studied industry payments to
physicians say it is not clear whether patients care about them,
let alone whether payments affect patients' choice of doctor.
"People might not like their doctors going on these free
trips, but some people might see that their doctor is accepting
consulting fees from many companies and say, he must be really
good," said Genevieve Pham-Kanter, an assistant professor of
health policy at Drexel University.
Medical specialty societies and others that issue guidelines
have long required such payments be disclosed, but it is not
clear how many, if any, verify the self-reported information.
"Bias is absolutely ubiquitous," said orthopedic surgeon F.
Todd Wetzel, an official of the North American Spine Society.
"Involvement with industry can be a plus; it just has to be done
correctly."
CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services,
made the data available at www.cms.gov/openpayments. Users
cannot yet search the website by physician. Several software
problems have plagued the program.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and M.B. Pell; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Cynthia Osterman)