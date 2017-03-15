March 15 Two U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sent a
letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, requesting
information about the "unusual circumstances" surrounding the
approval of Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC's drug for a
muscle-wasting disorder.
Last month, Marathon paused the launch of its Duchenne
muscular dystrophy drug after the lawmakers questioned the
company why it priced the drug at $89,000 a year when patients
had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.
"The high price was especially troubling in light of the
incredibly lucrative benefits FDA has granted to Marathon,"
Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Elijah Cummings wrote
to acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Ostroff. (bit.ly/2mPlfqU)
Questions remain about the data the FDA used to evaluate the
drug and why Marathon was given market exclusivity for a
20-year-old drug that the company did no significant research
on, Cummings and Sanders said.
Independent Senator Sanders and Cummings, the top Democrat
on the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform, had also questioned the exorbitant price tag.
Marathon's drug, Emflaza, known generically as deflazacort,
is a steroid, one of a class of drugs commonly used to treat
Duchenne's that patients could import for personal use because
it was not available in the United States.
Last month, it won U.S. approval, in theory closing off that
option.
The FDA will review the letter and respond directly to the
lawmakers, a spokeswoman for the agency told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)