WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The role of the U.S.
pharmaceutical industry within Medicare should be expanded as a
way to reduce the popular healthcare program's contribution to
the federal deficit without resorting to drug rebates, the chief
of the industry's trade group said on Thursday.
John Castellani, head of the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, proposed applying elements
of the Medicare Part D prescription drug program more broadly,
to other areas of Medicare.
He cited Medicare Part B, which covers drugs that are
purchased and administered by physicians rather than obtained by
beneficiaries with a doctor's prescription.
"We know that the marketplace approach that has been taken
in Part D works very well. But Part B is very different,"
Castellani said at Washington's National Press Club. "The
challenge is to look at whether or not what we've learned in
Part D can be applied in other parts."
Such a move could help the $300 billion industry avoid
Medicare payment reductions next year, when deficit talks are
expected to resume on a range of potential changes that could
prove draconian for the industry, including cuts to scientific
research and Food and Drug Administration funding.
Part D, created by the George W. Bush administration, allows
Medicare beneficiaries to purchase coverage from private
insurers for drug costs that are not addressed by other segments
of the Medicare program.
Drug costs are also covered by Medicare hospital insurance
and private plans purchased through Medicare Advantage.
Castellani spoke a day after Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced that Part D premiums in
2013 would remain steady at about $30 a month, evidence she said
that the program will remain accessible for most of Medicare's
50 million elderly and disabled beneficiaries.
He said the Part D program has saved Medicare billions of
dollars since its inception in 2006
Medicare spending, which is expected to exceed $590 billion
this year, is a leading presidential campaign issue and has been
a major target of proposals seeking to cut the federal deficit
and mounting national debt.
Castellani said he was concerned about a White House
proposal that would save $135 billion over 10 years by
increasing Medicare drug rebates within Part D, where the
administration says per capita spending has outpaced spending
for traditional Medicare.
He criticized mandates as a form of price controls, adding:
"We are very much concerned that that would inhibit
innovation."