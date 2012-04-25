* Drugs obtained from family, friends for free
* Overdoses from medications higher than for street drugs
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 25 More than 70 percent of
people who abuse prescription pain relievers obtain the drugs
from friends or relatives, usually with permission and for free,
according to a government study to be released on Wednesday.
The study, based on data from the National Survey on Drug
Use and Health, underscores the public education challenge that
law enforcement officials face in persuading legitimate
prescription drug users to dispose of their medications properly
before they fall into the wrong hands.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has cracked down
pharmaceutical abuse by targeting distributors and pharmacies.
The agency is due to begin an administrative hearing on
Wednesday in the case of two CVS Caremark Corp. stores
suspected of selling the painkiller oxycodone outside legitimate
channels in Florida, the center of the growing epidemic.
"At the end of the day, our strongest tool is vigilance
among everyone with access to a medicine cabinet," said Gil
Kerlikowske, chief of the White House's anti-drug campaign, in a
statement accompanying the study's results.
The administration is working on new regulations to make it
easier for people and institutions to dispose of unused
prescription drugs under legislation signed into law by
President Barack Obama in October 2010.
The illicit use of legal medications poses a huge public
health and safety problem in the United States, where overdose
deaths from their use has surpassed older street narcotics such
as heroine and cocaine.
The DEA estimates that 7 million Americans abuse
pharmaceuticals, leading to a 346 percent spike in overdose
deaths from oxycodone alone from 2005 to 2010.
The trend is responsible for 11 deaths per day, on average,
from oxycodone, methadone, hydrocodone, benzodiazepines and
morphine, federal officials say. Prescription drug abusers
include an estimated one in seven teenagers.
The latest study shows that 55 percent of prescription pain
killer abusers got the drugs from a family or friends for free,
while 11 percent bought them from the same sources and 5 percent
took them without asking. Reliance on friends and relatives is
highest among new and occasional abusers.
About 25 percent of those who rank as chronic abusers of
pain relievers get their drugs from doctors, while a slightly
larger number buy them from dealers, over the Internet or from
friends and relatives.
Among the chronic abusers, 41 percent obtain pills for free
or without asking from friends and relatives.
All told, the study showed that about 2 percent of the U.S.
population aged 12 and older has abused a prescription pain
killer within the past 30 days.
The data, from 2009 and 2010, was released ahead of
DEA-sponsored public education events scheduled for Saturday at
more than 5,000 collection sites under the banner, "National
Take Back Day."
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health, one of the
federal government's largest, is conducted by the Substance
Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
It gathers information from about 67,000 randomly selected
people aged 12 and above who are asked about their mental health
and their use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco.