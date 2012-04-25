* Pharmaceuticals pose grave abuse problem
* Overdose deaths top those from cocaine and heroin
* Drugs obtained from family, friends for free
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 25 More than 70 percent of
people who abuse prescription pain relievers obtain the drugs
from friends or relatives, usually with permission and for free,
according to a government study released on Wednesday.
The study, based on an ongoing national survey of nearly
70,000 Americans aged 12 and over, offers a snapshot of a
growing health and safety problem that is already responsible
for more fatal overdoses than cocaine and heroin, combined, and
has begun to spawn other crimes including gang violence.
"This is one of the greatest drug threats we have ever
faced," Michele Leonhart, who heads the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration, told reporters as the study was released.
An estimated 7 million Americans abuse pharmaceutical drugs.
Prescription drugs account for about 75 percent of all
drug-related U.S. overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention. And three of every four
deaths from pills involve opioid pain relievers including
oxycodone.
With data showing the home medicine cabinet to be a prime
source, law authorities around the country face a daunting
public education challenge to persuade legal drug users to
dispose of medication properly before it can fall into the wrong
hands.
But the epidemic has also begun to take on the
characteristics of hard-core narcotics trafficking as
prescription drug abusers become addicted and require a ready
supply of pills.
U.S. agencies including the CDC, DEA and the Food and Drug
Administration are working to educate the public, doctors and
pharmacies about the epidemic.
The administration is also working on new regulations to
make it easier for people and institutions to dispose of unused
prescription drugs under legislation signed into law by
President Barack Obama in October 2010.
Gil Kerlikowske, head of the White House campaign against
drug abuse, said a national media campaign could convey the
message that prescription drugs can be deadly when misused. But
a program devoted to media outreach, which originated under
President Bill Clinton, is no longer being funded by Congress.
"The president has requested $20 million for a media
campaign that had been run successfully from this office,"
Kerlikowske said. "Unfortunately, last year, Congress did not
fund it."
In the meantime, the criminal threat posed by illicit pill
mills and dealers - who can include doctors and pharmacists -
has begun to spread across the United States.
FLORIDA THE EPICENTER
Up to now, law enforcement officials have seen Florida as
the epicenter for illicit activity. But Leonhart said that with
a crackdown in that state, the problem has spread to Georgia,
Ohio, Texas and California.
Violence has also begun to spread, including attacks on
pharmacies and other healthcare organizations by criminals
looking to steal pills that retail for as much as $80 apiece.
The crackdown in Florida has, in part, targeted
distributors and pharmacies. The DEA is due to begin an
administrative hearing on Wednesday in the case of two CVS
Caremark Corp. stores suspected of selling the
painkiller oxycodone outside legitimate channels.
The new study shows that 55 percent of prescription pain
killer abusers got drugs from a family or friends for free,
while 11 percent bought them from the same sources and 5 percent
took them without asking. Reliance on friends and relatives is
highest among new and occasional abusers.
About 25 percent of those who rank as chronic abusers of
pain relievers get their drugs from doctors, while a slightly
larger number buy them from dealers, over the Internet or from
friends and relatives.
Among the chronic abusers, 41 percent still obtain pills for
free or without asking from friends and relatives.
The data, based on the 2010 National Survey on Drug Use and
Health, was released ahead of DEA-sponsored public education
events scheduled for Saturday at more than 5,000 collection
sites under the banner, "National Take Back Day."