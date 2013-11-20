(Adds comment by spokesman for House Speaker Boehner,
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Nov 20 President Barack Obama's
signature health law has helped spur stronger economic growth by
contributing to slower increases in healthcare prices and
spending, the White House said on Wednesday.
The White House's assertion of the economic benefits of the
law commonly called Obamacare runs counter to the views of many
critics, who say it is raising insurance premiums and chilling
job creation.
A report by the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), an
office within the White House, said that healthcare spending
grew at an estimated average 1.3 percent rate per capita over
the three years since 2010, the lowest rate on record for any
three-year period.
It said the law has contributed to slower growth in
healthcare prices because of a provision that reduces
overpayments of the Medicare program for the elderly to private
insurers and medical providers. Reforms that have cut the rates
at which people are re-admitted to hospital have also helped, it
said.
But a spokesmen for U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, said in response that a
January study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
cited the recession, rather than the health law, as responsible
for slow growth in health spending.
"The government's non-partisan actuaries report this is the
result of the terrible economy under President Obama, not his
health care law," Boehner press secretary Brendan Buck said in
an email. "The White House is, in effect, celebrating its own
failure to create jobs."
The CEA report coincides with the administration's struggles
since the Oct. 1 rollout of online insurance exchanges, or
marketplaces, under the Affordable Care Act, which was passed in
2010. Technical problems with the website HealthCare.gov, the
main portal for enrollment, have fueled calls to delay the
program and given fodder to Republican Party critics who have
repeatedly tried to scrap what is a landmark domestic policy
achievement for Obama and his Democratic Party.
The White House said that healthcare price inflation is also
at its lowest rate in 50 years, about 1 percent on a
year-over-year basis based on the personal consumption
expenditure index.
CEA Chairman Jason Furman told reporters that slower
increases in healthcare costs is one of three areas contributing
to stronger economic growth along with energy production and
technology advances.
The CEA report said employers would spend less on insurance
for employees. But Republicans have pointed to the high level of
part-time employment as evidence businesses are cutting hours
for staff in response to the new law, which will eventually
require them to offer health insurance for full-time workers.
