By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, July 30
WASHINGTON, July 30 President Barack Obama's
decision to delay implementation of part of his healthcare
reform law will cost $12 billion and leave a million fewer
Americans with employer-sponsored health insurance in 2014,
congressional researchers said Tuesday.
The report by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
is the first authoritative estimate of the human and fiscal cost
from the administration's unexpected one-year delay announced
July 2 of the employer mandate - a requirement for larger
businesses to provide health coverage for their workers or pay a
penalty.
The analysts said the delay will add to the cost of
"Obamacare's" insurance-coverage provisions over the next 10
years. Penalties paid by employers would be lower and more
individuals who otherwise might have had employer coverage will
need federal insurance subsidies.
"Of those who would otherwise have obtained employment-based
coverage, roughly half will be uninsured (in 2014)," CBO said in
a July 30 letter to Representative Paul Ryan, Republican
chairman of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.
Under Obama's healthcare reform law, employers with 50 or
more full-time workers were supposed to provide healthcare
coverage or incur penalties beginning Jan. 1. But the
requirement will now begin in 2015.
The delay intensified doubts about the administration's
ability to implement Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement and stirred Republican calls for a similar delay in
another Obamacare mandate that requires most individuals to have
health insurance in 2014.
The Republican-controlled House followed up the
administration's decision by voting on July 17 for its own
measures to delay the employer and individual mandates. Neither
piece of legislation is expected to succeed in the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
State and federal officials are racing to set up new online
health insurance exchanges, where lower-to-moderate income
families that lack health insurance will be able to sign up for
federally subsidized coverage beginning on Oct. 1. The poor will
also be able to sign up for Medicaid coverage in 23 states that
have opted to expand the program.
Most large employers already offer health insurance and CBO
said few are expected to drop coverage because of the delay.
But the change will still result in a $10 billion reduction
in penalty payments that some employers would have made in 2015
for failing to provide coverage next year, CBO said.
The change also means another $3 billion in added costs for
exchange subsidies. That is because about half of the 1 million
workers who would have gained employer-sponsored coverage next
year will now obtain insurance through the exchanges or via
public programs including Medicaid, CBO said.
Other changes, including an increase in taxable compensation
resulting from fewer people enrolling in employment-based
coverage, will offset those factors by about $1 billion.
CBO now puts the net cost of Obamacare's insurance coverage
provisions at around $1.38 trillion over the next 10 years, vs.
its May baseline projection of $1.36 trillion.
(Reporting by David Morgan. Editing by Fred Barbash)