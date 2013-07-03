(Adds administration briefing of industry group)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 2 The Obama administration said
on Tuesday it would not require employers to provide health
insurance for their workers until 2015, delaying a key provision
of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law by a year, to
beyond the next election.
The move raised questions about the future of other
provisions of the law, including the mandate for individuals to
obtain health coverage in 2014, and followed widespread
complaints from businesses and their lobbyists about reporting
requirements for employers with 50 or more full-time workers.
Retailers and other business interests welcomed the change,
which analysts said could stymie a main avenue of attack on
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement as campaigning for
the 2014 midterm congressional election gets under way later
this year.
Republicans called it evidence that Obama's plan was a
failure, while Democrats termed it a demonstration of
flexibility.
Whether that flexibility opens the door to further changes
in the healthcare law is now a matter of debate. The law, known
as "Obamacare," was passed in 2010 and upheld by the U.S.
Supreme Court a year ago.
"If this is negotiable, it seems like anything is
negotiable," said Malcolm Slee, a tax lawyer working with
businesses on healthcare implementation.
Companies would have had to pay the Internal Revenue Service
$2,000 for each full-time employee who did not get health
coverage, beginning Jan. 1, when the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act is scheduled to come into full effect.
"This is designed to meet two goals," Mark Mazur, the
Treasury Department's assistant secretary for tax policy, said
in a government blog. "It will allow us to consider ways to
simplify the new reporting requirements consistent with the 2010
law. Second, it will provide time to adapt health coverage and
reporting systems while employers are moving toward making
health coverage affordable and accessible."
He said the administration would publish formal guidance
describing the changes within the next week.
'PRACTICE YEAR'
Edward Lenz, senior counsel of the American Staffing
Association, an employment and recruiting industry group, said
administration officials briefed his organization on Tuesday
afternoon, portraying the delay as a "practice year" for
businesses.
"In our conversation this afternoon with representatives
from the administration, they are expecting employers to
voluntarily go forward with these rules," he said.
Trade groups representing retailers and restaurants, among
those expected to be hit hardest by the mandate, welcomed the
one-year extension.
"We commend the Administration's wise move," said National
Retail Federation Vice President Neil Trautwein. "This one-year
delay will provide employers and businesses more time to update
their healthcare coverage without threat of arbitrary
punishment."
Some analysts saw the change as a responsible move to
accommodate smaller businesses. It could also help the public
education campaign to persuade the uninsured to sign up for
coverage.
"It takes away one of the potential sources of criticism and
frankly negative stories that were likely to materialize in the
fall," said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family
Foundation, which tracks healthcare issues.
'UNWORKABLE'
Republican lawmakers seized on the announcement as evidence
the healthcare reform they have repeatedly sought to repeal
represented a flawed administration policy.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said the
administration should now provide relief to individuals who face
a penalty if they do not obtain health coverage by 2014. The
so-called individual mandate will begin next year at $95, or 1
percent of taxable household income and rise in phases to $695
per person, with a cap of 2.5 percent of household income, by
2016.
"This is a clear acknowledgment that the law is unworkable,
and it underscores the need to repeal the law and replace it
with effective, patient-centered reforms," Boehner said in a
statement.
But Adam Jentleson, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, said the change would help make Obamacare as
beneficial as possible by allowing the administration to work
with business stakeholders. "It is better to do this right than
fast," he said.
The administration has already delayed insurance offerings
for small businesses that were to be made available through new
online exchanges. A recent report by the watchdog Government
Accountability Office also called into question whether new
insurance marketplaces for millions of individuals would meet an
Oct. 1 deadline for open enrollment.
The importance of the decision contrasted with how it was
announced: through two low-key blog posts on Tuesday evening,
one on the website of the Treasury Department and the other at
Whitehouse.gov at a time when Obama was traveling and Congress
was in recess for the Fourth of July holiday.
Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to Obama, said in a
separate blog post on Monday that the government was fully
prepared to open the new insurance exchanges for individuals in
October. While the nation's largest employers already offer
extensive health benefits to their full-time employees, many
small and mid-sized companies will now be required to provide
insurance for the first time.
Tuesday's delay also raised questions about initial funding
for Obamacare. The employer mandate is expected to raise $140
billion in revenues over the next 10 years, according to the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO estimates the
individual mandate will bring in a further $45 billion.
"It does undermine some of the funding," said Julie Barnes
of the healthcare consulting firm Breakaway Policy.
The CBO forecast in May that the employer mandate would
generate about $10 billion in revenue for federal fiscal year
beginning Oct. 1, 2014, rising to $20 billion a year in 2023.
