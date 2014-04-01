(Repeat with no changes.)

WASHINGTON, April 1 The White House said on Tuesday that more than 7 million people had signed up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act, exceeding its original goal after a botched rollout of the program.

"With the remarkable surge in enrollment, 7,041,000 people signed up for health insurance before the midnight deadline yesterday and that doesn't count the last day surge in signups in more than a dozen states that run their own marketplaces," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)