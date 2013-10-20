WASHINGTON Oct 19 Roughly half a million
Americans have applied for health insurance through new federal-
and state-run exchanges under President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, an administration official said on Saturday.
Problems with the federal marketplace's entry portal serving
36 states, the website Healthcare.gov, have put a brake on the
ability of consumers to shop for federally subsidized health
coverage and drawn derision from Republicans, who oppose the
law, popularly known as Obamacare.
"The website is unacceptable, and we are improving it, but
the product is good and across the country people are getting
access to affordable care starting January 1," an administration
official said.
"We are going to work intensely for the next six months to
make sure we meet the demand."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)