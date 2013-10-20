(Updates with comments from official)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 19 Roughly half a million
Americans have applied for health insurance through new federal-
and state-run exchanges under President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, an administration official said on Saturday.
That figure comes as problems with the federal marketplace's
entry portal serving 36 states, the website Healthcare.gov, have
thwarted consumers from shopping for federally subsidized
health coverage and drawn derision from Republicans, who oppose
the law, popularly known as Obamacare.
The acknowledgement of the number of applicants, late on a
weekend evening, appeared to be part of a ramped-up damage
control effort by the White House.
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is
expected to provide private health coverage to an estimated 7
million uninsured Americans through the new online marketplaces
that opened for enrollment in all 50 states on Oct. 1.
But the Healthcare.gov website was hobbled by technical
issues - including error messages, garbled text and delays
loading pages - that administration officials blame partly on
an unexpectedly high volume of 14.6 million visitors in its
first several days of activity.
Obama is frustrated by the poor start and told advisers
during a recent Oval Office meeting that the administration had
to take responsibility for not having the site ready on time, an
official said.
"The website is unacceptable, and we are improving it, but
the product is good and across the country people are getting
access to affordable care starting January 1," one
administration official said.
"We are going to work intensely for the next six months to
make sure we meet the demand."
Another administration official said that among the roughly
half a million applicants, more than half lived in states where
the federal government was administering the health exchanges in
full or in part.
Official figures from October activity are not due until
next month.
Obama is holding a healthcare-themed event at the White
House on Monday and will likely address the problems.
Members of his administration plan to travel the country to
encourage people in areas with high levels of the uninsured to
apply, an official said, and call centers were getting more
staff to deal with phone calls from applicants who have trouble
getting through online.
As Washington moves on from a 16-day government shutdown
that concluded this week, Republicans are also turning up the
heat on the administration to address the program's problems.
Republicans in the House of Representatives triggered the
government shutdown in a failed attempt to defund or delay
Obamacare.
Republicans have criticized Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius for declining to appear before an
oversight panel to discuss the issue on Oct. 24.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney
and Eric Walsh)