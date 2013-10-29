Oct 29 If technical problems with the U.S.
government's new healthcare website are not fixed in November,
hundreds of thousands of Americans could lose easy access to
lower-cost coverage, jeopardizing the Obama administration's
goal of making affordable insurance broadly available in 2014.
Consumers in 36 states are relying on Healthcare.gov to
qualify for tax subsidies that will reduce coverage costs under
the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which was expected to cover 7
million people next year alone through new private insurance
marketplaces.
But if glitches in the marketplaces that operate chiefly
online fail to be resolved, the government might have to take
steps to reinforce low-tech alternatives such as call centers
and paper applications that they are counting on already.
"If they can't enroll before the end of this year ... it's a
serious burden on those people," said Joel Cantor, a public
policy professor at Rutgers University who advises New Jersey on
issues with the health reform law known as Obamacare.
"It thwarts the intent of the law to make insurance
affordable," Cantor said.
The open enrollment period began on Oct. 1 and lasts until
the end of March, but people must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage
starting next year, making it critical to fix the site for many
of the 15 million who are not insured through their employers or
the government and have individual policies instead.
Hundreds of thousands of people in this category are set to
lose their current coverage because it does not cover certain
benefits such as preventive care and mental health services as
required by the law.
The policy terminations are opening President Barack Obama
to more political attacks from Republicans because he repeatedly
promised Americans they could keep their coverage if they liked
it. Republicans in Congress, who have long opposed the law
because they consider it to be an unwarranted expansion of the
federal government, also criticized administration officials
over the website problems.
The exact number of people facing Jan. 1 cancellations is
unclear because many policies will not lapse until later in 2014
or may still be renewed this year, or pre-date the March 2010
law, which allowed some plans to be exempt from certain rules.
People who are considered high risk patients by insurance
companies because they have pre-existing illnesses such as
diabetes or cancer could also be left in the lurch if the
website's problems persist. They have short-term plans that
expire at the end of the year and can spend thousands of dollars
a month on medicines and care.
About 100,000 people are in federal pools designed to
provide temporary insurance until the requirements start next
year that plans cover such conditions. Separately, state pools
that pre-date the law have about 200,000 people, with many such
pools expected to end in 2014.
"What I worry most about are the people in the high-risk
pools," said Timothy Jost, a Washington and Lee University
professor and healthcare reform expert and advocate.
These Americans do have alternatives. They can turn to
individual plans offered directly by insurers outside of the
exchanges, but these do not offer tax subsidies, potentially
making them much more expensive than the plans offered through
the government-run online exchanges, or
marketplaces.
UNOFFICIAL DEADLINE
Also, technical problems have prevented insurers from
enrolling customers directly into exchange-based plans, even
though the companies are allowed to do so. The government told
insurers last week it was working to fix connections so they
could more easily sell subsidized plans, which would yield a
potential alternative to the website.
Policy experts and insurers have pointed to mid-November as
the unofficial deadline for the site to be fully functioning to
ensure people have time to apply easily by Dec. 15.
Every American must possess health insurance next year or
pay a penalty fee, under the law.
"The system has to be working in some fashion," said Sandy
Praeger, Kansas' insurance commissioner, who chairs the health
insurance committee for the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners. "Maybe it's not the web-based system, but they're
going to have to find a way to get these people enrolled."
Jeffrey Zients, a White House economic advisor who was
brought in last week to help manage the program's rollout, told
reporters on Friday that Healthcare.gov would work smoothly by
the end of November.
The administration has not yet publicly discussed
contingency plans if that new deadline is not met. But several
policy experts said it was too soon to panic and doubted the
administration would allow for the possibility that Americans
would face any gaps in their coverage or be unable to gain
subsidies regardless of the website's performance.
"If people are going to continue to have difficulties, they
are going to figure out a workaround," said Karen Pollitz, a
senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "It's not like
people are not going to get their subsidies."
LOW-INCOME RISKS
The new marketplaces were intended to scoop up the
individual policy holders who lose their current plans, nearly
half of whom are expected to be eligible for tax benefits that
are supposed offset their costs.
For example, Florida Blue has been notifying about 300,000
individual policy holders that they will need new plans next
year to meet the law's benefit requirements, including 40,000
whose plans expire at the end of 2013.
Individuals who earn up to 400 percent of the federal
poverty level are eligible for subsidies. The savings can be far
more generous for those under 250 percent because they also
would receive cost-sharing benefits that reduce deductibles and
co-payments.
While those at the top of the subsidy-eligible scale might
be willing to forgo savings as a tradeoff to avoid technical
hassles, the absence of a working website poses greater
sacrifice for those who earn less.
"I see it as a significant risk for some low-income people,"
said Joseph Antos, a health policy expert at the American
Enterprise Institute. "It's the people who stand to actually get
substantial subsidies who are most at risk."
