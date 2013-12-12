(Repeats story with no changes to headline or text)
By Caroline Humer and Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK Dec 12 As a deadline approaches for
people to sign up for medical insurance under President Barack
Obama's healthcare law, some insurers and state-run online
marketplaces are giving shoppers an extra week to pay their
first premiums.
The shift to early January from the end of December provides
a short grace period for insurers and shoppers to work through
any errors in the new policies caused by technology problems
dogging enrollment since it opened on Oct. 1.
Industry consultants say the payment extensions could pick
up pace across the United States before the Dec. 23 deadline to
sign up for insurance that takes effect on Jan. 1. The Obama
administration could face a new crisis over the healthcare law
should a significant number of consumers discover that their
preferred insurer does not have a record of their new policy.
Aetna Inc, which is selling health insurance on
exchanges, or marketplaces, in more than a dozen states, will
allow consumers to pay premiums as late as Jan. 8. The
Connecticut exchange, Access Health CT, said some shoppers can
pay as late as Jan. 7. The Vermont exchange and Covered
California have announced similar extensions while Maryland
requires payment by Jan. 15.
Cristine Vogel, a Navigant Consulting associate director who
has health insurers and providers as clients, said that the
grace period is a way for insurers to keep their members at a
time when confusion about coverage is expected.
"Once one of the larger plans come out and say that, then
all of the plans will probably follow," Vogel said.
Some of these stop-gap plans for payment followed the
government's decision to move the sign-up deadline for January
benefits to Dec. 23 from Dec. 15, leaving less time for insurers
to receive and process details on new members. Insurers and
exchanges had planned on payment being made by Dec. 31.
The extra week also gives Aetna and others time to sort out
who has signed up through the online exchanges that were
established by the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, commonly called Obamacare, to extend medical insurance to
millions more people.
Technical problems on the federal HealthCare.gov website for
36 states and several of the 14 state-run exchanges has hampered
sign-ups. On Wednesday, the government said 365,000 people
enrolled in October and November, but insurers expect enrollment
to increase in the next two weeks, adding to technology
problems.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
that the government is relying on manual back-up systems to
correct computer errors that could leave some enrollees
uninsured.
RACE AGAINST TIME
For people who sign up late in December, it is still not
clear that insurers will have enough time to verify their
information, send out enrollment kits, receive payment and send
insurance cards.
UnitedHealth Group said that it requires payment
before Jan. 1. Health Care Service Corp, which runs Blue Cross
Blue Shield plans in 5 states, also requires payment beforehand.
Cigna has added a team trained to resolve issues for new
enrollees after Jan. 1.
Aetna said that it is still having issues collecting data
from HealthCare.gov. Spokeswoman Cynthia Michener said that it
reports problems to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS), which runs the site, and seeks the information
from the agency.
If an individual calls to confirm enrollment and it has no
record of that person, the company also contacts CMS to
reconcile the information. Aetna sends consumers a letter when
their information is received.
Members who do not receive ID cards in the mail soon enough
can find an image of their ID card on the Aetna mobile site or
print out a temporary ID card, Michener said.
In Connecticut, Access Health CT Chief Executive Kevin
Counihan said it plans to load the consumer's data, known as 834
files, onto a server immediately after Dec. 23 so insurers can
access those files promptly. He said he has been preparing for a
tripling of volume in December.
Molina Healthcare Co, a Medicaid provider that is
offering plans in nine states, is keeping expectations low about
exactly how much is done by January.
"I don't expect the data to be perfect. What I want is to
have the information in the database in some form, so that if
they go for services and somebody queries our database, they
show up," Chief Executive Officer J. Mario Molina said.
