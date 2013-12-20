NEW YORK Dec 20 Americans have only a few more
days to sign up for insurance plans created under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law to ensure coverage starts on Jan.
1, a deadline that could triple demand and strain enrollment
systems.
The expected rush could also encounter a new complication,
as a handful of states have extended their sign-up deadline past
the Dec. 23 date set by the federal government, adding an extra
element of confusion for consumers.
More than 500,000 people have signed up for the new coverage
under Obamacare, as the law is popularly known, according to a
Reuters tally of reports from state and federally run exchanges.
The pace of sign-ups has accelerated since October and
November, when technical problems crippled the federal
HealthCare.gov enrollment website, but is still far behind the
Obama administration's goal of providing insurance to millions
of people by the end of March.
"They stepped all over the first two months of the
enrollment period. Now I think there's this big effort to give
people as much flexibility as they can to sign up for coverage
effective Jan 1," said Karen Pollitz, senior fellow at the
Kaiser Family Foundation. "The downside is there could be more
confusion. The upside is that many more people could get in
under the wire."
The administration has made late adjustments to help ensure
people who need benefits on Jan. 1 will not face a gap in health
coverage. It has even urged insurers to allow retroactive
coverage for people who enroll after Jan. 1, while the deadline
to pay for coverage depends on where enrollees live.
The government is still saying that consumers should sign up
by the Dec. 23 deadline to ensure coverage starts at the new
year - a point made by pro-Obama group Organizing for Action to
the more than 40 million Twitter followers of @BarackObama.
It also has some leeway under the law to allow sign-ups past
that date should there be major technical problems with the
exchange.
Last week, the administration said that nearly 2 million
people have been determined eligible for coverage but not yet
selected a health plan, providing some sense of how many
consumers are still considering signing up under the Affordable
Care Act, which was passed in 2010 and opened for enrollment on
Oct. 1.
HealthCare.Gov, which consumers in 36 states rely on, is
intended to accommodate 800,000 users a day. Any overflow is
supposed to be handled by a queuing system, where visitors wait
for traffic to clear.
The government has bolstered its training and staffing at 17
call centers in anticipation of a last-minute rush, adding 800
new agents to its ranks of more than 12,000 people, a senior
administration official said.
"Many people tend to have questions and act when you come up
against a deadline," said Julie Bataille, a spokeswoman for the
agency overseeing the federal marketplace.
SURGE ALREADY UNDERWAY
Several of the 14 states that are running their own
exchanges say they have added capacity to their computer
systems, or extended hours or increased staffing at call
centers, where the volume of calls has risen this month more
than some expected.
Some state-run marketplaces are already pointing to a spike
in sign-ups. Covered California, which signed up 109,000 people
during October and November combined, said on Thursday that
53,510 had enrolled in three days alone this week.
That includes 20,500 enrollees on Wednesday, a figure that
Covered California executive director Peter Lee said he thought
would be "greatly exceeded on the 23rd."
Kentucky's kynect exchange at the start of December added
servers and made other technical refinements to boost capacity
on the website by more than 80 percent. Last week, Kentucky
enrolled 5,433 in private plans - a jump of one-third of all the
enrollment the exchange had reported up to that point.
Washington's state exchange, Washington Healthplanfinder,
last week saw the number of unique visitors to its website jump
to 30,000 at one point, more than double prior levels. Such
volume could triple as the deadline approaches, said Michael
Marchand, director of communications for the Washington Health
Benefit Exchange.
"Our biggest concern is volume, being able to meet the
demand we're going to see," Marchand said.
Another concern, Marchand said, is whether some last-minute
applicants put in erroneous information, leaving the exchange to
sort out the data so coverage begins smoothly on Jan 1.
GETTING THE RIGHT INFORMATION
Ensuring that data from new members is accurately
transmitted to insurers will be critical over the next few
weeks, said Ron Williams, former chief executive of Aetna Inc
, one of the largest U.S. health insurers.
"The biggest challenge is just the reconciliation of the
exchange enrollment process," Williams said. "It's aligning
what the consumer believes has happened with what has actually
happened."
Aetna's chief financial officer, Shawn Guertin, said the
insurer has set staff levels in preparation for much higher
enrollment than has so far occurred. But he said that while
volumes are up since Nov. 30, "they still are quite low in
absolute terms."