WASHINGTON, April 1 The initial enrollment
period for President Barack Obama's healthcare plan ended with
the program on track to achieve its original goal to provide
coverage to 7 million Americans, administration officials said
on Tuesday.
Monday's deadline came after a surge in registration despite
a return of technical problems, including a longer-than-expected
maintenance session, although nothing as serious as the problems
that beset the launch of the HealthCare.gov website in October.
The site on Tuesday announced that open enrollment for
Obamacare had closed but people whose applications were thwarted
by technical problems would be given a chance to finish their
registration.
By last week more than 6 million people had signed up for
private health coverage through the new Obamacare insurance
markets, surpassing a target set after a disastrous October
rollout called the enrollment process into question.
Obama administration officials said Tuesday the late surge
in enrollment had the program "on track" to reach 7 million
registrants, which was its original goal.
"We admittedly had just a terrible start because the website
wasn't working, and despite losing effectively two months, we
are going to be reasonably close to that original projection,"
Obama said in an interview aired Monday on "The CBS Evening
News."
Joanne Peters, spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services, said that in addition to record traffic on
the website, The Medicare & Medicaid phone center handled a
record number of calls.
A successful enrollment would give an important political
boost to the administration and its Democratic allies, who are
locked in an election year battle with Republicans over the
future of Obamacare.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by
Sofina Mirza-Reid)