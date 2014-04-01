(Recasts with Obama comments, details throughout)
By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Barack Obama's
national healthcare program signed up more than 7 million people
by the end of March, the president said on Tuesday, notching a
rare victory after a months-long, glitch-filled rollout of the
law.
Appearing in the White House Rose Garden, the president said
7.1 million people had signed up for coverage under the law,
known as Obamacare, and called for Republicans to end their bid
to repeal it. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
repeated his pledge to repeal the law on Monday.
"This law is doing what it's supposed to do. It's working,"
Obama said, with Vice President Joe Biden standing at his side.
"The debate over repealing this law is over. The Affordable Care
Act is here to stay."
His remarks represented a victory lap for the
administration, which suffered from the botched unveiling of the
program's primary website, HealthCare.gov, and wavering support
from Americans some three years after the U.S. Congress passed
the healthcare law over Republican objections.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who
has taken the brunt of the criticism for the shaky rollout, sat
beaming in the front row during the Rose Garden ceremony. White
House chief of staff Denis McDonough gave her a hug before
Obama's remarks.
Experts had predicted a last-minute surge in enrollment. The
figure could give a boost to Democrats, who have suffered from
the criticism of the law, ahead of November congressional
elections.
Obama's party is seeking to hold on to its control of the
U.S. Senate and minimize losses in the Republican-controlled
House, but the problems with Obamacare have complicated
congressional races and handed Republicans a key talking point
for skeptical constituents.
Republicans on Tuesday were quick to highlight outstanding
questions including how many of the enrollees had seen their
plans canceled because of the new law; how many people saw their
premiums go down, and how many people who selected plans
actually completed the process and paid their premiums.
"We don't know of course, exactly what they have signed up
for, we don't know how many have paid," Senate Minority Leader
Mitch McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill, referring to the
enrollees in the program.
"What we do know is that all across the country our
constituents are having an unpleasant interaction with
Obamacare. Whether they can sign up for a policy or not, they
are discovering, of course, higher premiums, a higher
deductible."
STRONG SURGE
White House officials dismissed the Republicans' criticism.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Obama's announcement, one
official noted that Democrats seeking to get voters from the
coalition that elected Obama to support them would not be able
to do so without embracing the law.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters her
members were not running away from the issue.
"Our members are out there on the offensive on this issue
because of what we did, and we're proud of it, and we're proud
of what it means in the lives of Americans," Pelosi said after a
meeting with Obama.
Monday's deadline for initial enrollment in the program came
after a surge in registrations despite the return of technical
problems, including a longer-than-expected maintenance session,
although nothing as serious as the issues that beset the
website's launch in October.
The site on Tuesday announced that open enrollment for
Obamacare had closed, but people whose applications were
thwarted by technical problems would be given a chance to finish
their registration.
By last week, more than 6 million people had signed up for
private health coverage through the new Obamacare insurance
markets, surpassing a target set after the disastrous rollout
called the enrollment process into question.
Industry analysts echoed Republicans' calls for more
information about those who had signed up.
"We still have a lot to learn about what underlies those
numbers in terms of who signed up and how many were newly
insured people versus switching from other coverage," said Karen
Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
"We have more to see ... about how many of them actually
completed enrollment and how much coverage expansion was
accomplished."
The healthcare law, one of Obama's key promises as a
presidential candidate in 2008, was intended to expand access to
healthcare coverage for millions of uninsured Americans, so
having enrollment figures that reflect newly insured people is
critical to the program's success.
Having a robust percentage of healthy young people to offset
older enrollees is also important. White House spokesman Jay
Carney said such details were yet available, but he said the
demographic mix would be sufficient to ensure that the health
market places that form the cornerstone of the law would
function smoothly.
