By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 Nearly 11.7 million people
have either signed up or re-enrolled for insurance coverage
under the U.S. healthcare reform law, more than the 9.1 million
predicted by the Obama administration, health officials said
on Tuesday.
As of Feb. 22, about 8.8 million signed up in one of the 37
states that use online exchanges operated by the federal
government and 2.85 million were in the 14 states, and
Washington, D.C., that operate their own exchanges, the
Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
The Democratic-backed Affordable Care Act, narrowly passed
by Congress in 2010 over unified Republican opposition, aimed to
help millions of Americans without health insurance obtain
coverage. Conservatives criticize the law, commonly called
Obamacare, as government overreach.
The online exchanges, or marketplaces, are geared toward
those who do not receive insurance through their employer and
provide tax subsidies on a sliding scale to make health coverage
affordable for low-income people.
In the states that use the federal exchange, called
healthcare.gov, 87 percent qualified for a tax credit averaging
$263 per month, according to HHS. It said more than half of
consumers in states using healthcare.gov bought a plan that cost
$100 or less after tax credits.
Enrollment across the board has largely exceeded
expectations, health officials said. The enrollment period for
2015 coverage opened on Nov. 15 and closed on Feb. 15.
President Barack Obama's healthcare policy has been
challenged in the courts since the outset. In the latest case,
the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on March 4 and is
expected to decide this year whether or not to throw out tax
subsidies in states that do not operate their own marketplaces.
If the court rules against the Obama administration, up to
7.5 million people in at least 34 states would lose the tax
subsidies, according to consulting firm Avalere Health.
More than 4.1 million people under 35 years old have
purchased health insurance through state and federal exchanges,
the HHS said Tuesday, about a third of enrollees.
