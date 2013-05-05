* Democrats worry as fall enrollment period draws near
* Potential repercussions for Congress, Obama presidency
* Frustration over lack of details on public outreach
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 5 Healthcare reform should be
the signature Democratic achievement of President Barack Obama's
presidency.
But with "Obamacare" five months from show time, Democrats
are worried about whether enough Americans will sign up to make
the sweeping healthcare overhaul a success - and what failure
might mean for Congress heading into the 2016 presidential race.
Some of the law's main advocates fear that not enough of
America's 49 million uninsured will know about health coverage
offered in their own states. Even if they do, new insurance
plans may not be attractive to young, healthy consumers needed
to offset an expected influx of older and sicker patients.
Only a handful of states are beginning campaigns to promote
the online health insurance marketplaces created by the law.
Known as exchanges, the markets will offer private coverage at
federally subsidized rates to individuals and families with
low-to-moderate incomes, with enrollment set to begin Oct. 1.
The federal government has kept quiet about its promotion
plans, which are expected to begin in earnest over the summer.
While Obama and his administration say they are working
nonstop on reform, analysts believe a poor performance could
make the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act a big enough
campaign issue in 2014 to jeopardize Democratic control of the
Senate - particularly if insurance costs rise sharply.
"There is reason to be very concerned about what's going to
happen with young people. If their (insurance) premiums shoot
up, I can tell you, that is going to wash into the United States
Senate in a hurry," said Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat.
Some Democrats are frustrated about the lack of details
surrounding administration plans to promote the exchanges.
Senator Max Baucus, a chief architect of the reform law,
said federal outreach efforts deserve a failing grade so far and
could be heading for a "huge train wreck." He
criticized Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
for the scant information her department has provided.
FUNDING EMBARGO
"Why in late April can't they show us any of what they've
got planned? The rollout plan should already be in existence,"
an exasperated Democratic Senate aide said separately.
The law is expected to cover 15 million Americans next year
through the exchanges and an expansion of Medicaid. The overall
number is forecast to jump to 38 million by 2022.
Reform is facing challenges on several fronts. Big insurers
appear wary of participating, raising questions about how
competitive the exchanges will be. Businesses
are mounting a new legal effort to stop the use of federal
subsidies in exchanges run by Washington. And
most states have balked at the exchanges and the Medicaid
expansion.
Meanwhile, the enrollment effort is under threat from months
of delay, a congressional Republican embargo on new funding and
worries about how affordable the new plans will be, according to
analysts, lawmakers, congressional aides and former officials.
"I don't see how what they're planning to do is going to be
adequate. The resources are too limited, the (law's) penalties
are too weak and elite opposition in much of the country will
undermine" enrollment, said Paul Starr, a Princeton professor
and former health adviser to President Bill Clinton.
Add to that the challenge of reaching a public that is
highly skeptical and often misinformed about the most complex
social legislation since Medicare and Medicaid in the mid-1960s.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 77 percent of
Americans know little or nothing about exchanges, while 40
percent erroneously think reforms create a government panel to
make end-of-life decisions for people on Medicare.
An April survey of 1,003 people by HealthPocket, an online
company that helps consumers find insurance, also found that the
law's penalty for not buying coverage would not induce most
25-to-34-year-olds or 18-to-24-year-olds to purchase it.
GLITCHES AND BUMPS
Obama this week defended the pace of implementation, telling
reporters that the government was working hard to "make sure
that we're hitting all the deadlines and the benchmarks" even
with the challenge of building the new online exchanges.
"That's still a big, complicated piece of business," Obama
said, adding the task was made harder by a dedicated Republican
opposition still determined to block the law's implementation.
"Even if we do everything perfectly, there'll still be, you
know, glitches and bumps," he said.
The administration is building exchanges in 33 states that
are unwilling or unable to do so on their own, and has limited
funds for marketing. The remaining 17 states are building their
own and have received sizable budgets for outreach.
Among states taking the lead, Vermont has launched radio
advertising to raise public awareness. Colorado begins its
public outreach this month, while California, Maryland and the
District of Columbia will hold off until later in the year.
For the federal exchanges, HHS has a contract worth at least
$8 million with public relations firm Weber Shandwick and $54
million to train and pay "navigators," or counselors who will
help consumers choose a health plan. It also has a $28 million
contract with General Dynamics to set up a call center and will
make its Healthcare.gov website consumer-oriented.
The administration is seeking help from major U.S. insurance
providers to market aggressively to consumers on the federally
run exchanges and help convince healthy citizens between 26 to
45 to pay for insurance instead of a first-year penalty
amounting to $95 per person or 1 percent of household income.
BLOWING UP
But reform advocates worry that the HHS budget is too small
and the spigot for new funding from Congress is shut off by
partisan politics. The "navigator" program allocates just
$600,000 each for 13 states including Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and
New Hampshire.
"There's a limited amount of money that should be increased.
But that's subject to appropriations and Congress is not likely
to appropriate additional money," said Ron Pollack of the
advocacy group Families USA. "It's going to require a very
robust effort in the private sector."
Analysts say reform could be as big an issue in next year's
congressional midterm elections as it was in 2010, when dislike
for the law among senior citizens helped install a Republican
majority in the House of Representatives. This time, failed
implementation could end Democratic hopes of recapturing the
House and leave enough Senate Democrats vulnerable to give
Republicans an edge in that chamber.
"We have to see how bad it is. This issue blowing up on
Democrats would make the Republicans' job a lot easier," said
Jennifer Duffy of the Cook Political Report.
But Democrats believe implementation will also provide
favorable coverage of deserving individuals and families finally
being able to secure adequate and affordable health coverage
after a long sojourn through the current marketplace.
There has been encouraging news for consumers. Vermont says
2014 premium rates will save money for residents. A family of
four with an annual income of $75,000 would pay less than $600
per month for coverage with a federal subsidy, versus $900 for
the cheapest small group plan available today.