By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The Obama administration will
release healthcare enrollment numbers for Obamacare's rocky
October rollout this week that could be more important for what
they fail to say, than for what they do.
President Barack Obama's Democratic administration, which is
under intense pressure from Republicans to release the data, has
signaled that the total will be low after weeks of technical
problems with the federal website, HealthCare.gov.
But that will only underscore the huge number of people
believed to be waiting for a chance to obtain benefits,
according to policy experts and congressional aides.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or ACA,
aims to provide health benefits to millions of uninsured
Americans. It mandates that most Americans at least be enrolled
for health insurance by March 31 or pay a fine.
Analysts say the October number should offer an early
indication of whether Obama's landmark health initiative is
proving more popular with poor people who qualify for Medicaid
or with working-class families eligible for subsidized private
insurance through new online marketplaces that have been set up
in all 50 states.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
told the Senate Finance Committee last week that the early tally
would be "very low," and that the data would break out the
numbers for states and show how many enrolled in private
insurance plans versus expanded Medicaid programs.
But administration officials have not said whether the data
will provide clues to other important questions, including
whether young healthy adults, needed by insurers to offset older
people with higher health costs, are eager to obtain coverage.
A small sign-up number, particularly one dominated by
Medicaid enrollment, would be seized upon by Republican critics
as evidence that the law is a failure that must be delayed or
overhauled before it leads to wider problems within the $2.9
trillion U.S. healthcare system.
The administration is racing to make the federal enrollment
website HealthCare.gov work smoothly by the end of November.
"There's going to be a huge crunch. It's a big choke point.
The risk is people having lapses in coverage because the system
can't handle the volume, which would be a huge political problem
for the administration," said James Capretta of the conservative
Ethics & Public Policy Center.
Prior to the launch troubles, as many as 7 million Americans
were expected to sign up for private health insurance offered
through the online marketplaces for 2014. An additional 9
million were expected to enroll in an expanded Medicaid program
for the poor by March 31, according to the Congressional Budget
Office.
Before the Oct. 1 website launch became a debacle, internal
administration memos anticipated 494,620 enrollees in October
and 706,000 in November nationwide, according to congressional
investigators. Administration officials declined to confirm the
numbers, saying projections are subject to rapid change.
A failure to fix the website that leaves large numbers of
people uninsured could put tremendous pressure on the
administration to delay implementation, including the individual
mandate that requires most Americans to have insurance in 2014
or face a penalty.
Administration official have not said exactly when this week
the data will be released.
Republican aides in the U.S. House of Representatives
believe the Department of Health and Human Services and its
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will try to avoid
scrutiny by not providing detailed data.
"They could give us very granular data showing enrollment by
state, by plan level, how many enrollees had subsidies and at
what level - all that stuff. But I think they're going to give
us something aggregated nationally," said one aide.
So far, the administration has only said that 750,000 people
have applied to determine their eligibility for Medicaid or for
tax credits under the healthcare law.
A Reuters tally of 7 states that are running their own
exchanges and providing detailed information on enrollment shows
more than 35,000 Americans have picked a private insurance plan
so far. More than 145,000 have enrolled in Medicaid.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Lewis Krauskopf in
New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Tim Dobbyn)